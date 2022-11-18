Amerindian Ministry still to receive $8M in radio transceivers one year after paying supplier in full

Latest update November 18th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 18, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Amerindian Affairs is yet to receive $8M worth in radio transceivers that were paid for in May 2021. This was revealed by the Auditor General’s (AG) 2021 report.
According to the Report, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) awarded the contract for the supply and delivery of fifteen new Radio Transceiver (HF) Sets on May 6, 2021 in the sum of $8.252M to the lowest evaluated bidder.
The contract was signed by the Ministry on May 18, 2021 for a duration period of eight weeks after the signing of the contract. The supplier was paid in full. However, the Audit Report said that at the time of reporting, the items were yet to be received.
In response to the AG’s findings, the Ministry said it has been in regular contact with the supplier, PBS Technology (Guyana) Inc. for the delivery of the ICOM 78 HF Radio/Transceiver sets.
The Ministry disclosed that on August 10, 2022, the company informed via a letter that the makers of ICOM radios has been facing manufacturing delays due to the unavailability/limitations of supplies within the semiconductor industry used to make the radios and that it expects to supply the items within the next 45 days.
PBS Technology (Guyana) Inc. has since provided the accessories to accompany the radio sets which are valued at $4.477M.
Notwithstanding the response from the Ministry, the Audit Office has recommended that the Head of the Budget Agency ensures that the transceiver sets are delivered and used.
