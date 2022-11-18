Latest update November 18th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Amerindian Ministry still to receive $8M in radio transceivers one year after paying supplier in full

Nov 18, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Amerindian Affairs is yet to receive $8M worth in radio transceivers that were paid for in May 2021. This was revealed by the Auditor General’s (AG) 2021 report.

According to the Report, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) awarded the contract for the supply and delivery of fifteen new Radio Transceiver (HF) Sets on May 6, 2021 in the sum of $8.252M to the lowest evaluated bidder.

The contract was signed by the Ministry on May 18, 2021 for a duration period of eight weeks after the signing of the contract. The supplier was paid in full. However, the Audit Report said that at the time of reporting, the items were yet to be received.

In response to the AG’s findings, the Ministry said it has been in regular contact with the supplier, PBS Technology (Guyana) Inc. for the delivery of the ICOM 78 HF Radio/Transceiver sets.

The Ministry disclosed that on August 10, 2022, the company informed via a letter that the makers of ICOM radios has been facing manufacturing delays due to the unavailability/limitations of supplies within the semiconductor industry used to make the radios and that it expects to supply the items within the next 45 days.

PBS Technology (Guyana) Inc. has since provided the accessories to accompany the radio sets which are valued at $4.477M.

Notwithstanding the response from the Ministry, the Audit Office has recommended that the Head of the Budget Agency ensures that the transceiver sets are delivered and used.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need Know Today:

America and China are building skyscrapers with our oil money while we are still borrowing money to fix black outs and patch roads.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Powell’s century steers Scorpions into the finale

Powell’s century steers Scorpions into the finale

Nov 18, 2022

2022/23 CG Insurance Super50… – King, Hetmyer & Rutherford blast half-centuries as over 600 runs scored Kaieteur News – Guyana Harpy Eagles were unable to hold off a surging Jamaica...
Read More
St, Pius, Enterprise get glimpse of hardware

St, Pius, Enterprise get glimpse of hardware

Nov 18, 2022

60th National Cycling, Swimming and Track and Field Championships launched

60th National Cycling, Swimming and Track and...

Nov 18, 2022

Ex-FIFA vice president Warner loses appeal against extradition from Trinidad

Ex-FIFA vice president Warner loses appeal...

Nov 18, 2022

Grove/ Diamond, West Ruimveldt/Albouystown draw first blood in Region 4

Grove/ Diamond, West Ruimveldt/Albouystown draw...

Nov 18, 2022

Busy weekend ahead in One Guyana President’s Cup football tournament

Busy weekend ahead in One Guyana President’s...

Nov 18, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]