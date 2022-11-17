Two men jailed for 12 and 15 years respectively for raping minors

Kaieteur News – Twenty-one-year-old Mark Fontanelle of First Phase, Kwakwani, Upper Berbice River, who admitted that he raped a 12-year-old girl was on Wednesday sentenced to 11 years imprisonment.

Fontanelle was sentenced by Justice Sandil Kissoon at the Demerara Sexual Offences Court at the High Court. He was charged with Rape of a Child Under 16 Years Contrary to Section 10(3) of the Sexual Offences Act Chapter 8:03.

Meanwhile, 33-year-old Ray Williams was sentenced to 15 years and three months for repeatedly raping a 12-year-old girl. Williams was also sentenced by Justice Sandil Kissoon at the Sexual Offences Court on Wednesday. Williams was sentenced to 12 years on the first count of rape of a minor, 13 years on the second count, and 15 years, three months on the third count. However, his sentences will run concurrently and this means he will only serve 15 years and three months for repeatedly raping a minor.