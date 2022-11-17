Two men jailed for 12 and 15 years respectively for raping minors

Latest update November 17th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 17, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Twenty-one-year-old Mark Fontanelle of First Phase, Kwakwani, Upper Berbice River, who admitted that he raped a 12-year-old girl was on Wednesday sentenced to 11 years imprisonment.
Fontanelle was sentenced by Justice Sandil Kissoon at the Demerara Sexual Offences Court at the High Court. He was charged with Rape of a Child Under 16 Years Contrary to Section 10(3) of the Sexual Offences Act Chapter 8:03.
Meanwhile, 33-year-old Ray Williams was sentenced to 15 years and three months for repeatedly raping a 12-year-old girl. Williams was also sentenced by Justice Sandil Kissoon at the Sexual Offences Court on Wednesday. Williams was sentenced to 12 years on the first count of rape of a minor, 13 years on the second count, and 15 years, three months on the third count. However, his sentences will run concurrently and this means he will only serve 15 years and three months for repeatedly raping a minor.
22-year-old TEACHER begging PRESIDENT to waive the taxes GRA put on her for doing a part time job. A message from Glenn Lall.
Nov 17, 20222022 National Archery Indoor Championships… Kaieteur News – The curtains came down on the 2022 National Archery Indoor Championships on Saturday last at the National Gymnasium as the...
Nov 17, 2022
Nov 17, 2022
Nov 17, 2022
Nov 17, 2022
Nov 17, 2022
Kaieteur News – I have always advanced the belief on this page and will continue to offer it; one must respond and... more
Kaieteur News – With the rise in oil prices in the 1970s, oil-producing countries were able to transform their fortunes. The... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]