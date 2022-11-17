Tired of a dirty city: Bobby Vieira launches bid to be Mayor

Kaieteur News – Broadcaster, Bobby Vieira will officially launch a new political movement dubbed the Independent Citizens for Progress, to participate in the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGE).

Speaking to Reporters via zoom, he said he will unveil the full plan for re-branding Georgetown to recapture its image as the Garden City after the official launch. Vieira told the media that his focus will be on identifying an economic zone, better measures for garbage collection and traffic management, installing public sanitary facilities, improving street lighting as well as putting in place stricter means of revenue collection.

Mr. Vieira said he is “tired of being tired” of the state of the city and believes that citizens will welcome new stewardship. He noted too Guyana is at the forefront on the world stage given its vast oil resources. As such, he noted that the capital of the country cannot remain a dirty city.

The Veteran Broadcaster who has resided for many years overseas said the list of candidates in his movement will be revealed at the time of nominations on December 12, 2022. His ultimate goal is “to rebrand and manage the capital city.” Vieira’s movement, Independent Citizens for Progress, will contest Local Government Elections on March 13, 2023 under symbol of the Stabroek Market with a sun over it.