Stern rivalry highlights competitive tournament

2022 National Archery Indoor Championships…

Kaieteur News – The curtains came down on the 2022 National Archery Indoor Championships on Saturday last at the National Gymnasium as the finalists waged a tough battle for the top spots.

The match play events began in the Barebow division with the finalists in their respective categories; Men U18, Women U18, Men and Women. In the Men U18, Luzigue Stanley of Nations Archery Club took the gold against Antuwan Lamazon of The Archery Guild who received Silver, and Alistair Cedarry also of Nations, copped the bronze.

In the Women U18, Malaika Bynoe took gold, as Katiffa Fraser took the silver and Stephanie McTurk, the bronze, all of whom are from Nations Archery Club.

The Men Barebow saw Archery Guyana’s Jeewanram Persaud and ProArchers’ Mehandra Chatargum battling it out for the gold medal as Persaud emerged victorious, with Chatargum taking the silver and Muhammad Zamaluddin, also from Archery Guyana, taking the bronze.

In the Men Recurve finals, Persaud came up against Sean Duncan, but it was Duncan who took the gold leaving Persaud with the silver and Nicholas Hing taking the bronze.

The Men U18 recurve matches were all Nations Archers as Christian Craigen took gold over Nicholas Sookdeo’s silver and Alistair Cedarry’s bronze. Sookdeo was the youngest archer to have competed in the competition.

For the Women U18 Recurve Nations Archery’s Malaika Bynoe received gold as no others contested her division and category.

In the Women Recurve matches Samira Duncan (The Archery Guild) took home the gold medal against Archery Guyana’s Roshini Boodhoo who took silver, as Bibi Saleema Salim also from The Archery Guild copped the bronze.

The final Match was the Women Barebow, which was a nail-biting affair, as The Archery Guild’s Julie-Ann Williams beat Roshini Boodhoo to the gold in a 1-arrow shoot off with Williams’ arrow being closest to centre than Boodhoo’s, who took the silver. Harshita Chatterjee of ProArchers took the Bronze in this division.

At the Presentation Ceremony after the event, Secretary-General of Archery Guyana, Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon thanked the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Minister Charles Ramson, the National Sports Commission and Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle, for their usual kind support of the sport.

She went on to thank all the participants, coaches, parents, teachers, media, well-wishers and general public for attending over the past week. McKinnon indicated that she was extremely pleased and encouraged by the largest ever turnout of representatives from clubs indicating it attracted participants from as young as twelve years old.

McKinnon proceeded to announce the results as the Chair of Competitions Committee, Umasankar Madray, presented the medals. Certificates of Participation were also presented to each and every participant.

Director of Sport, Mr. Steve Ninvalle conveyed that the National Sports Commission and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport are happy with the trajectory of Archery. Director Ninvalle went on to say, “We have seen a meteoric rise in the development of the sport under its present administration and stand ready to continue our support of this sport discipline.”

The Board of Directors wishes to convey its profuse thanks to the Archery National Judges for their professional work over the week. Special thanks to Director of Shooting, Robert Singh, Line Judge – Ryan McKinnon and Chairman of Judges, Nicholas Hing.

Final Results are as follows:

Men U18 RECURVE

Christian Craigen – 1st Gold

Nicholas Sookdeo – 2nd Silver

Alistair Cedarry – 3rd Bronze

Men U18 BAREBOW

Luzigue Stanley – 1st Gold

Antuwan Lamazon – 2nd Silver

Alistair Cedarry – 3rd Bronze

Women U18 RECURVE

Malaika Bynoe – 1st Gold

Women U18 BAREBOW

Malaika Bynoe – 1st Gold

Katiffa Fraser – 2nd Silver

Stephanie McTurk – 3rd Bronze

Women RECURVE

Samira Duncan – 1st Gold

Roshini Boodhoo – 2nd Silver

Bibi Saleema Salim – 3rd Bronze

Women BAREBOW

Julie-Ann Williams – 1st Gold

Roshini Boodhoo – 2nd Silver

Harshita Chatterjee – 3rd Bronze

Men RECURVE

Sean Duncan – 1st Gold

Jeewanram Persaud – 2nd Silver

Nicholas Hing – 3rd Bronze

Men Barebow

Jeewanram Persaud – 1st Gold

Mehandra Chatargum – 2nd Silver

Muhammad Zamaluddin – 3rd Bronze