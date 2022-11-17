‘Sooring’ going out of style

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Whatever happen to ‘sooring’? Lang ago when yuh did want win de affection of a young lady some men used to believe dem muss have sweet tongue. Dem used to tell dem girls nice words about how dem look and so on. Dem used to whipster ‘sweeting nothings’ in dem girls’ ears. Is dat we used to call ‘sooring or ‘wooing’.

Dem boys nah know if de younger generations know anything about ‘sooring’. Dem boys watch dem Tik Tok video and hear dem boys asking dem girls fuh dem number. One or two of dem does throw in a one-liner. But dem boys feel that de art of sweet-talking dem young ladies is a dying art.

No wonder Uptopdaag had to say dat some of dem girls nah want boys wah does wuk. Dem want boys wah does wear chain round dem neck and earrings on dem ear lobes.

Dat is why dem boys was surprised when recently dem hear a young man read a poem to a young lady in order to win her heart. He tell she, “I wish yuh would not steal, lie or cheat. But if yuh must steal, steal away my sorrows. If yuh muss lie, then lie beside me every night. And if yuh muss cheat den cheat death because I cannot live a day without you.”

Dem boys was impressed and go up and compliment de guy for preserving the art of ‘sooring’. Is only when dem boys did scrolling through Tik Tok dat dem boys see the same words pun a video. Whatever happened to originality? De old timers gat fuh help out these young people today. Dem nah understand how fuh ‘soor’.

Talk half. Leff half.