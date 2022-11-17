Seven Contractors vying to rehabilitate Bartica Stelling

Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that seven Contractors are now vying for the contract to continue with the rehabilitation of the Bartica Ferry Stelling.

The project, which is being retendered, is being undertaken by the Ministry of Public Works, Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD) and according to its Engineer the works are estimated to cost Guyana $572 million.

As reported in the national budget this year, the Government had allocated the sum of $455 million for the continued rehabilitation of the Leguan, Fort Island, and Bartica stellings. During the consideration of the estimates back in February, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill had stated that out of that money allocated for the stellings, $217 million will go towards the Bartica stelling, $168 million for the completion of the Leguan stelling, and a sum of $38 million to complete works at Fort Island.

Kaieteur News had reported that works at the Bartica stelling began in 2017, when the first phase was awarded to Courtney Benn Contracting Services Limited. According to reports, the first phase was completed in October 2018.

The first phase description states that the southern section of the stelling be demolished and reconstructed with support piles made of greenheart for the substructure. The phase now accommodates commercial concessions and a modernised passenger waiting area. Following this, it was reported in January 2019 that the second phase contract was also awarded to Courtney Benn Contracting Services Limited and the works had commenced.

Kaieteur News had previously reported that this phase entailed the extension on the northern section of the stelling, as a way to accommodate the drawbridge. It is unclear what works took place after then, but in 2021 during a visit to the Bartica and Leguan stellings, Minister Edghill had expressed his disappointment with the pace of work ongoing at those facilities.

The Minister was quoted in a Department of Public Information (DPI) article saying that the projects which his Government inherited from the previous administration were at a stage of failure and riddled with poor performance and delays.

The Minister had stated back then too that his Ministry had engaged with Contractors to get the works done and that the projects are delivered.

In February, this year Minister Edghill had told the National Assembly during the consideration of the estimates, that the former administration had paid 90 percent of the contract sum for the Bartica stelling, when only 15 percent of the work was completed. He had stated then that the Contractor was not currently engaged at the stelling.

Following his announcement, the Ministry had put a tender seeking a Contractor to complete the works to the stelling.

