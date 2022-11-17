Sanjeev Datadin or Sase Gunraj for India

Kaieteur News – I have always advanced the belief on this page and will continue to offer it; one must respond and defeat scurrilous fictions because these things can get into the head of innocent people and even if one person internalizes a fiction posing as a fact, it will not help society.

Naturally, you cannot reply to comical and irrational output from silly people who lack even a modicum of commonsense, and who are looking for cheap publicity. But in this country, arguments, polemics, discourses and viewpoints are shaped in sophisticated ways to fool people.

They are written by people who have status and/or wealth or education and innocent minds can easily say: “Did you read what Shirley said, it was good.” And what Shirley said was appalling nonsense or Shirley herself lacks moral credibility to write on anything in life.

I decided to go on social media and birth the Gildarie-Freddie Kissoon Show because I discovered that social media is a platform that reaches countless numbers and you can interact with people and help to open their eyes.

Much to my surprise the show has exceeded expectations and I have the scope to confront so many depravities that are heaped upon the young population of this nation. It is not only the alternative facts that are thrown around for digestion but also by people who character is open to question.

I have read suggestions about filling the vacancy of our High Commission in India and I decided using the framework I have outlined above – that people can be influenced by what they read- I decided to offer my opinion.

I simply do not want to reject any names submitted in the press. I will offer my guideline first, then, suggest two names that I know will represent Guyana’s interest in India with distinction.

I reject the theory that an ambassador should be selected based on the religion or culture of the leadership of the country that the ambassador is sent to. It contains a hidden contempt for the receiving nation because it argues that the envoy will be better facilitated because of race and culture and not diplomatic skills.

The pattern of posting diplomats by all the countries in the world does not conform to this theory. I have not done the research but I doubt very much the Jewish ethnicity is the criterion that countries used to send their representatives to Israel.

I don’t know how many coloured ambassadors predominantly White countries – Europe, UK, EU, Australia, Canada, New Zealand – send to the African continent. I don’t know how many Muslim envoys are posted by non-Muslim countries to the Middle East.

I believe the thinking, which is quite logical, is that if you send a Jewish person to Israel or a Hindu to India or a Muslim to Egypt or an African to Nigeria, there would be a successful tête-à-tête between your diplomat and the country’s leader. In other word, the leader of the host country will get along better with a practicing Muslim because he/she is a Muslim.

Diplomacy does not work that way. An impressive scholar, a renowned literature professor, a woman diplomat, may leave a deeper impression. Important to note is that Guyana is not a Hindu country so the Hindu criterion should never enter the equation.

It is important to note also that in Guyana, Indians are also Christians and Muslims. In the end, our High Commissioner to India should be judged on how he/she can deliver in New Delhi.

I have three suggestions. An experienced foreign service diplomat of any ethnicity and of any religion. I would recommend a woman because women are underrepresented in our diplomatic missions.

Thirdly, my mind light on two lawyers – Sase Gunraj and Sanjev Datadin. I know both gentlemen and their intellect are impressive. They are of the type of personality that can thrive in a diplomatic mission in any country.

Mr. Gunraj and Mr. Datadin are two of the country’s leading lawyers and that may pose a problem getting them to accept being the High Commission to one of civilization’s great nations and one of the countries poised to have huge influence in the global system in the near future.

I don’t want to be accused of not identifying African Guyanese for the role. I simply chose Gunraj and Datadin because I know them so I am familiar with their qualities and I know their eligibility runs deep.

Someone like Timothy Tucker of the Private Sector Commission is a name worth noting. The Permanent Secretary to the Prime Minister, Derek Cummings is another choice. But whoever we choose, Hinduism should not be main or determining factor.

