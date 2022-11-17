Guyanese man charged with conspiracy to traffic cocaine into US

Kaieteur News – The United States’ (US), Department of Justice on Wednesday stated that it has captured a Guyanese man wanted internationally for smuggling cocaine into the US.

He was identified as 38-year-old Dennis Edwards called “Death”.

The Department of Justice in a Press Release stated that Edwards was captured on Monday, November 14 by the agents of Homeland Security at Newark Liberty International Airport , New Jersey following deportation from the Dominican Republic.

He was subsequently placed before the Newark Federal Court on Tuesday November 15 to face drug conspiracy charges. It is alleged that that Edwards in 2012 had conspired to import some five kilograms of cocaine from St. Maarten into the United States.

Edwards made his court appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Edward S. Kiel and was denied bail. According to the US Department of Justice, “The conspiracy charge against Edwards carries a minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison and a maximum fine of US$10 million. Edwards is no stranger to the law enforcement authorities in Guyana. In 2009 he was among nine men wanted in the South American country for a number of murders and kidnappings that took place the 2002-2003 crime wave.