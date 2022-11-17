Driver who had child clinging on from the back of his bus charged

Kaieteur News – Following a recent picture posted on Facebook, showing a school child dangerously clinging to the back of a moving route 40 minibus, police have since located the driver and charged him.

Police in a report stated that they managed to arrest the driver of the minibus and also impounded the vehicle at Traffic Headquarters, Eve Leary. The driver was slapped with four charges: breach of condition of road service license, failing to exhibit revenue license and fitness certificate, breach of prescribed fitness, and tinted motor vehicle.

Police stated in its report that they have a zero-tolerance policy for any type of road lawlessness and urges all drivers, pedestrians and persons using the roadways to be more responsible and to observe the theme for Road Safety 2022 which is, “Safe driving, Saves lives!’’.