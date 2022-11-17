Brathwaite looking forward to doing great things with Windies new boy Chanderpaul

Latest update November 17th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 17, 2022 Sports
SportsMax – West Indies Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite admits he is looking forward to a potential partnership with new comer Tagenarine Chanderpaul, who could make his debut in the upcoming series against Australia.
Chanderpaul, the 26-year-old son of legendary Windies batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul, was called into the team earlier this month and widely expected to get his first cap when the series gets under way in one week’s time.
The younger Chanderpaul is expected to become the 7th batsman to join Brathwaite in an opening partnership for the West Indies in the last five years, joining the likes of Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Devon Smith, Jermaine Blackwood and John Campbell.
Campbell, Brathwaite’s most recent partner at the crease received a four-year ban for a whereabouts doping violation earlier this year. Despite the fact that the duo are yet to face a ball, Brathwaite believes there is potential for the partnership to do well.
“I think the partnership will work extremely well, to be honest,” Brathwaite told members of the media on Monday.
“Tage is obviously a guy that could spend a lot of time. For me, my game, there’s nothing that’s going to change, just focusing on being in the right positions for each ball and… I look forward to the partnership. I’ve seen him play first-class for a little while, and he’s always impressed with the time he has spent (batting). And I really look forward to seeing us do good things together.”
Chanderpaul has scored 2669 runs in first class cricket so far and has 5 100s and 10 50s.
