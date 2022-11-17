Body of Mining Surveyor recovered from Mazaruni River

– Search continues for missing colleague

Kaieteur News – The body of 29-year-old Terrance Thomas, one of the two Mining Surveyors who went missing last Thursday after a metal boat sank in the Mazaruni River, at Imbaimadai, Region Seven, has been recovered.

Kaieteur News was told that his remains were fished out of the river on Sunday but the search for his missing Colleague, Jermaine La Rose, 34, of Lot 34 Canvas City Wismar, Linden, 10, continues.

An autopsy conducted on his remains on Wednesday confirmed that Thomas had drowned.