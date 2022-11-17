Body of man who plunged overboard to evade cops floats up

Kaieteur News – A now dead Grove, East Bank Demerara man who had plunged into the Demerara River on Monday to evade police capture, has surfaced.

The dead man has been identified as Mohan Mahadeo, 55, and reportedly surfaced on Tuesday afternoon in the vicinity of Grove Sea Dam, East Bank Demerara (EBD). Confirming the discovery of his remains was Commander of the East Bank Police Division, Mahendra Singh.

Singh said, “Yes his body was fished out of the river yesterday in the afternoon”.

Mahadeo’s niece-in-law (name provided) had told Kaieteur News that he had plunged overboard while running from the police because he thought the ranks wanted to lock him up. The woman related that Mahadeo worked at her husband’s supermarket in Grove EBD and was sitting outside when the police arrived. “He was smoking up and start cussing up and suh and behaving disorderly so the people just come over fuh tell he calm down but he think dem want lock he up so he run away”, she recounted.

Commander Singh too said that his ranks only wanted to calm down Mahadeo and had no intentions of arresting him. “At no point did my ranks wanted to arrest him cause no one had reported him to the police or anything”, Singh told Kaieteur News. Mahadeo reportedly ran towards the Grove Sea Dam and his actions prompted the police to follow him there. Kaieteur News understands that when Mahadeo saw the police following him, he decided that the best way to avoid being arrested was to plunge into the Demerara River. Police reportedly left the area after Mahadeo plunged into the river.

Meanwhile, the man’s niece-in-law had said that one eyewitness informed relatives that Mahadeo was seen swimming while another said the man appeared to be panting for breath as he attempted to return to shore. Mahadeo’s relatives said that they had waited for his return but when he failed to show up at home that evening, they became worried and decided to look for him.