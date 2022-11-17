Body of man found under eye clinic’s bridge at Brickdam

Latest update November 17th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 17, 2022 News
By Shervin Belgrave
Kaieteur News – The body of an unidentified man was found trapped under a bridge at Schuler and Gomes Optical Services located along Brickdam, Georgetown.
The discovery was made during the afternoon hours after the foul scent became unbearable to the owner of the private eye clinic, Don Gomes and other residents living close by. Gomes told Reporters that he became aware of the foul smell since Sunday but did not know where it was coming from. “Since Sunday this thing start smelling…we thought was some dead rat or something” Gomes said. He reportedly cleaned up his premises and washed his entire yard with all kinds of detergents but the smell did not go away it only got worse.
On Wednesday it became unbearable and Gomes along with some helpers traced the scent to the section of a drain in front of his premises that was covered with planks. They removed the planks only to discover the body of the dead man.
When Kaieteur News arrived at the scene, ranks had cordoned off the area and were hard at work breaking off a piece of the bridge with a sledge hammer to retrieve the corpse. It took them more than an hour to remove the remains before crime scene experts could examine it for marks of violence. Kaieteur News understands that there were no visible signs on the decomposing corpse.
The body, however, appeared to be that of a middle aged man with a bald head. There was a pair of black shoes on the feet and it was clad in long black pants and a dark grey jersey with white stripes. Residents on the other hand are questioning how the body ended-up being trapped under the bridge and cannot recall hearing any strange sounds or movements prior to the stench. The body is being stored at the Memorial Gardens mortuary.
