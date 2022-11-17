Latest update November 17th, 2022 12:59 AM

Arson suspected in Paradise fire

Nov 17, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A house believed to be the subject of an arson attack was destroyed by fire on Tuesday at Paradise, East Coast of Demerara.

The Guyana Fire Service reported that on Tuesday evening  at about 18:32 hrs, they responded to a call informing them of a fire at Lot 22 Paradise, East Coast Demerara. Fire trucks from the Melanie and Mahaica Fire Stations were immediately dispatched to the location. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a one-story wooden and concrete building engulfed in flames.

The building was owned by Davanand Ramlall, who lived there with his family. The fire totally razed the building leaving the four-member family homeless. An initial report from the Guyana Fire Service states that the suspected cause of the fire is a malicious setting by an individual(s) unknown. Investigations are continuing.

