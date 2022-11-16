Wakenaam Strikers win Seeraj Bhimsain U19 40-over tourney

Kaieteur News – Wakenaam Strikers defeated Wakenaam Royals two games to one to win the Wakenaam Cricket Committee Seeraj Bhimsain U19 40-over competition which concluded recently at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground.

Wakenaam Royals won the final game of the three-match series by five runs. Batting first, Wakenaam Royals lost opener Justin Dowlin (01) lbw to Ravy Nandalall before Gladewin Henry Jr and Shahid Mohamed steadied the innings somewhat; Mohamed was caught off leg-spinner Bomesh Lall for 12. Henry and Trivel Evans continued to gather runs as they shared in a third-wicket stand. Henry looked solid as he hit four fours, but was taken off medium pacer Tomesh Persaud for 23. Evans was not afraid to play his shots and slammed six fours and one six before he was bowled by Golcharran Chulai for 40. Wakenaam Royals eventually made 152 all out in 28 overs. Chulai picked up 4-20, Lall and Aarva Sukram had two each.

Wakenaam Strikers were given a decent start by Nandalall and Persaud, but Evans handed his team the breakthrough when he bowled Nandalall for 14 with two fours while Pooran uprooted the stumps of Nazam Mohamed for three.

Persaud and Chulai steadied the chase fairly as they rotated the strike well. Persaud struck three four’s before he was bowled by Tikeshwar Nankoo for 30, while Pooran had Chulai caught for 38 with four fours as Wakenaam Royals fought back. Sukram contributed 11 as Wakenaam Strikers were bowled out for 147 in 26.1 overs. Pooran captured 3-21, Evans had 2-24 and Henry 2- 28. Players from both teams received medals and both teams took home trophies.

Henry with 126 runs and five wickets was the MVP and best batsman in the competition while Chulai with nine scalps was the best bowler.

WCC Chairman Khemraj Surujpaul congratulated the teams and thanked the sponsors.