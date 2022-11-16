Vincent Alexander sues VP Jagdeo for libel

Kaieteur News – Vice-President, Bharrat Jagdeo has been sued over statements of alleged libel he made against Vincent Alexander in his capacity as Chairman of local non-profit, International Decade for People of African Descent Assembly- Guyana (IDPADA-G).

According to the lawsuit drafted by Attorney-at-law Eusi Anderson, Alexander is claiming in excess of $150M for damages and special damages done as a result of the words uttered by Jagdeo. The statement of claim document lists Jagdeo, the Department of Public Information (DPI) and Attorney General of Guyana as respondents in the case.

The document outlined that Jagdeo defamed Alexander by claiming that he had a personal financial interest in the administration of the affairs of IDPADA-G. Alexander has countered by saying he has never paid a penny and acted purely as a volunteer.

The lawsuit accused Jagdeo of making the claims when there has not been a shred of evidence to support them. As a result, the claimant is also seeking a public apology, retraction for information that was broadcasted over the electronic media.

On August 19, during a press conference, Jagdeo accused the organisation’s leaders of pocketing State funds to support Afro–Guyanese.

Jagdeo had alleged that the organisation’s Board of Directors were personally benefitting from an almost $500M state allocation, and singled out Alexander, as one of the beneficiaries who have done little to nothing for Afro-Guyanese.

Jagdeo stated too that while the organisation is registered as a private agency, receiving State funds, it has not been accountable to the Government and has been conducting private audits in relation to its spending.

Jagdeo questioned how much of the $100M per year IDPADA-G received since 2019 was spent on salaries and details on those that were paid.

“First off let me state that I have absolutely no intention of apologising to Vincent Alexander and he is free to take whatever course of action he wishes. Afro-Guyanese still remain in the dark as it relates to the benefits of the close to half a billion dollars utilised. He should therefore provide details on the following,” the Vice President said.

He also questioned how many persons benefitted from capacity training, the types of training offered, who conducted the training, and what process was used to select both the trainers and beneficiaries of the training.

But Alexander refuted much of what Jagdeo said at an IDPADA-G hosted press conference. Among Alexander’s assertions was that he is not paid for work done for IDPADA-G, that Jagdeo is trying to vilify the organisation and that the organisation has been spending money in the African-Guyanese community.

“We are proud of the fact that we are able to fund the Night Schools which have brought back children into the loop of the education system. This we do in Georgetown and in the Corentyne. So that’s another instance of the outreach”, Alexander said.

Further, Alexander said “…many people would know of the work that was done in the Mocha Arcadia market day, which we also funded. Many people would know of the exhibitions we have had at Square of the Revolution and the [Main Street] Avenue,” Alexander said, describing the activities as physical manifestations of the organisation’s work.

The organisation had also issued a statement in which it further defended itself and detailed more of its work.

IDPADA-G falls under the United Nations designated International Decade for People of African Descent (2015-2024) under the theme ‘People of African descent: recognition, justice and development.’

It requires all nations with African descendants to put in place mechanisms that provide support for the marginalized ethnic group.