Statutory Forms to submit Lists of Candidates for LGE available on GECOM’s Website

Nov 16, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) on Tuesday advised that Political Parties, Voluntary Groups, and Individuals desirous of contesting in Local Government Elections (LGE) 2023 can obtain the requisite Statutory Forms for the submission of their respective Lists of Candidates from GECOM’s website at www.gecom.org.gy.

In a press release, GECOM said those concerned can also collect the Statutory Forms from GECOM’s Registration Office responsible for the Local Authority Area (LAA) to be contested.

GECOM by way of Section 41(1) of the Local Authorities Act, Chapter 28:03, has appointed December 12, 2022 as Nomination Day for the LGE which is scheduled March 13, 2023.

“In this regard, all Political Parties, Voluntary Groups, and Individuals that are desirous of contesting the said Local Government Elections are required to submit their respective Lists of Candidates, and pre-approved Symbols, on Nomination Day,” the press release said.

Further, GECOM has advised Political Parties and Voluntary Groups contesting the Proportional Representation component of Local Government Elections to complete and submit their Lists of Candidates using Form 12 accompanied by Form 13 i.e. the Statutory Declaration.

In the case of Political Parties, Voluntary Groups, and Individuals contesting the First-Past-the-Post or Constituency component of the election, they must complete Form 12A accompanied by Form 13A i.e. the Statutory Declaration.

