Row over ‘bush weed’ leaves man dead

Kaieteur News – A 29-year-old man on Tuesday admitted to police that he had killed his drinking partner at Police Corner, La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD), during an argument over “bush weed” (a cheap kind of marijuana).
Dead is Sherwayne Underwood, 32, of La Parfaite Harmonie, WBD.
The suspect told police that at around 03:00h, he stabbed Underwood with a knife during an argument over “bush weed”.
Investigators were told that Underwood began smoking marijuana during the drinking spree and the suspect reportedly accused him of smoking “bush weed” and not marijuana. Underwood was reportedly annoyed by the suspect’s statements and an argument occurred. According to the Police Report, Underwood reportedly punched the suspect and a fight ensued. During the fight, suspect allegedly whipped out a knife from his pants waist and stabbed Underwood to his abdomen.
The injured man reportedly, ran a short distance away before collapsing. He was assisted by eyewitnesses who rushed him to the West Demerara Regional Hospital for medical attention. He died while receiving treatment.
The suspect was subsequently arrested. Investigations are ongoing.
