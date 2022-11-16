Latest update November 16th, 2022 12:59 AM

Man missing after plunging into Demerara River, running from cops

Nov 16, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A 55-year-old man on Monday went missing after he plunged into to the Demerara River at Grove Sea Dam, East Bank Demerara (EBD) to evade cops he thought wanted to arrest him.

Missing: Mohan Mahadeo

The missing man has been identified as Mohan Mahadeo of Grove, EBD and according to his relatives, he jumped overboard at around 10:00hrs while running away from the lawmen.

Mahadeo’s niece-in-law (name provided) told Kaieteur News that he works at her husband’s supermarket located at Grove, EBD and was sitting outside of the business place when the police arrived.

“He was smoking up and de start cussing up and suh and behaving disorderly so the police just come over fuh tell he calm down but he think dem de want lock he up so he run away,” the woman recounted.

Mahadeo reportedly ran towards the Grove Sea Dam and his actions prompted the police to follow him there. Kaieteur News understands that when Mahadeo saw the police following him, he decided that the best way to avoid being arrested was to plunge into the Demerara River.

Police reportedly left the area after Mahadeo plunged into the river.

Meanwhile, the man’s niece-in-law said that one eyewitness informed relatives that Mahadeo was seen swimming while another said the man appeared to be panting for breath as he attempted to return to shore.

Mahadeo’s relatives said that they waited for his return but when he failed to show-up at home that evening, they became worried and decided to look for him.  Their search was unsuccessful prompting them to file a missing person’s report.

Mahadeo’s relatives fear for the worse but remain hopeful that he will return home.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Mahadeo is asked to contact his relatives on telephone numbers, 626-4237 or 265-3304.

