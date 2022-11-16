Kaneville man found murdered at Sand Hill Backdam

– Girlfriend’s fiancé on the run

Kaieteur News – Police believe that sleeping with another man’s fiancé might have resulted in the death of a Kaneville East Bank Demerara (EBD) man, who was on Monday found murdered at Sand Hill Backdam, Region Seven.

Dead is Ravindra Alfred, a 37-year-old miner, of First Street Kaneville, Squatting Area, EBD. Alfred’s chopped body was reportedly found around 09:00 hrs by other miners in the area.

Detectives identified the prime suspect as a 27-year-old Venezuelan man of Barinas, Venezuela. Alfred and the suspect, according to police, were associates and worked close to each other at Sand Hill Backdam.

However, apparently Alfred had started sleeping with the man’s fiancé (a Venezuelan woman) and police believe that this might be the motive behind his brutal murder.

Alfred’s mother told police that the suspect’s fiancé visited their camp at Sand Hill on Sunday morning. They had breakfast together, and when they were finished eating, Alfred and the woman left the camp heading for the backdam.

His mother told police that hours had passed and Alfred never returned. The following day, she became worried and went in search of him, and was told that some miners had found her son dead around 09:00hrs that morning.

She reported the matter to police via a phone call, and ranks were sent in from the Bartica Police Station.

Crime scene experts reported that Alfred’s body bore a laceration to his left hand, a gaping wound to the left side of the head and two chop wounds across his face.

Police have tried to locate the suspect and the woman Alfred had left his camp with on Sunday, but they could not be found.