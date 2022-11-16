Kaneville man found murdered at Sand Hill Backdam

Latest update November 16th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 16, 2022 News
– Girlfriend’s fiancé on the run
Kaieteur News – Police believe that sleeping with another man’s fiancé might have resulted in the death of a Kaneville East Bank Demerara (EBD) man, who was on Monday found murdered at Sand Hill Backdam, Region Seven.
Dead is Ravindra Alfred, a 37-year-old miner, of First Street Kaneville, Squatting Area, EBD. Alfred’s chopped body was reportedly found around 09:00 hrs by other miners in the area.
Detectives identified the prime suspect as a 27-year-old Venezuelan man of Barinas, Venezuela. Alfred and the suspect, according to police, were associates and worked close to each other at Sand Hill Backdam.
However, apparently Alfred had started sleeping with the man’s fiancé (a Venezuelan woman) and police believe that this might be the motive behind his brutal murder.
Alfred’s mother told police that the suspect’s fiancé visited their camp at Sand Hill on Sunday morning. They had breakfast together, and when they were finished eating, Alfred and the woman left the camp heading for the backdam.
His mother told police that hours had passed and Alfred never returned. The following day, she became worried and went in search of him, and was told that some miners had found her son dead around 09:00hrs that morning.
She reported the matter to police via a phone call, and ranks were sent in from the Bartica Police Station.
Crime scene experts reported that Alfred’s body bore a laceration to his left hand, a gaping wound to the left side of the head and two chop wounds across his face.
Police have tried to locate the suspect and the woman Alfred had left his camp with on Sunday, but they could not be found.
22-year-old TEACHER begging PRESIDENT to waive the taxes GRA put on her for doing a part time job. A message from Glenn Lall.
Nov 16, 2022– Jeffrey becomes first Guyanese to win Radical Caribbean Cup Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Kristian Jeffrey became the first Guyanese to win the Radical Caribbean Cup title after clinching...
Nov 16, 2022
Nov 16, 2022
Nov 16, 2022
Nov 16, 2022
Nov 16, 2022
Kaieteur News – The Guyanese nationality has traits that are not only comical, asinine, dangerous but completely illogical.... more
Kaieteur News – With the rise in oil prices in the 1970s, oil-producing countries were able to transform their fortunes. The... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]