Emergency Medical Service launched in Region 5

– $28.7 M fire station commissioned.

Kaieteur News – Residents of Region 5 can now access and benefit from quality Emergency Medical Service (EMS) with the official launch of that service on Monday November 14, 2022.

Speaking at the launch of the EMS in Region 5 and the commissioning of the Onverwaagt Fire Station, was National Emergency Medical Director Dr. Zulfikar Bux who said, “This is the first time in the history of Guyana that such a service will be made available to the public outside of Region 4.”Since its commencement as a pilot service in 2016, EMS has evolved over the years, providing a full range of services to the people of Region 5, with over 27,000 medical emergencies handled. Emergencies ranging from road accidents, home emergencies and the delivery of babies will be handled in the region.

Dr. Bux said that there have been 27 deliveries by EMS to date, and while it is still a new service, it requires much coordination behind the scenes, “to ensure that when members of the public who need access to emergency medical care, whether it has to do with a heart attack, an accident or injuries sustained from a violent attack that requires emergency care…” It is available, just by simply dialing the emergency 912 number. Trained paramedics are standing by to be immediately dispatched to the scene of any emergency within the region to render assistance.

The Region 5 EMS team also has a new ambulance to assist with the timely response to emergencies.

Meanwhile, Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Robeson Benn who also attended the launching and commissioning ceremony, noted that it is critical for services such as the EMS to be expanded. He reasoned that with many reports of road traffic accidents etc, there must be properly trained personnel to competently respond to incidents at the level of first responders. “It is critically important to save lives, to reduce harm, to reduce injury, to preserve life; that is the particular responsibility and mission…” Minister Benn said.

The new Onverwagt Fire Station constructed at a cost of $28,723,186M, was also officially commissioned by Minister Benn, with the unveiling of the plaque and a simple ribbon cutting ceremony.

The building which was completed in 2019 was never commissioned. However, the fire service had moved over to the new building in 2020, and had been utilizing it since then. The Fire Station was constructed by Doodnauth Construction.

Also in attendance were the Regional Chairman of Region 5 Vickchand Ramphal, Regional Commander Kurleigh Simon and Chief Fire Officer Gregory Wickham among other dignitaries.