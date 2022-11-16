Latest update November 16th, 2022 12:59 AM

Drunk driver flips car after hitting man, 60

Nov 16, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A drunk driver on Monday lost control of his car causing him to flip it into a building along the Ogle East Coast Demerara (ECD) Public Road, after hitting a 60-year-old pedestrian.

Police identified the pedestrian as Harrylall Boodram of Lusignan Area ‘B’, Grass Field, ECD.

According to police, Boodram was struck down around 16:50hrs.

The flipped car that struck down the pedestrian on Monday.

Investigators reported that a speeding car driven by a 38-year-old man of Industry Crown Dam, ECD was traveling west along the southern carriageway of the Ogle Public Road, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and slammed into Boodram who was standing on the parapet.

The impact reportedly flung Boodram several feet away, and the car ended-up flipping into a nearby building.

According to police, Boodram received injuries to his body and head. An ambulance was called and the emergency medical team on board picked him up in an unconscious state and rushed him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

He was admitted and placed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Back at the scene, police detained the driver of the car. He was taken to Sparendaam Police Station and a breathalyzer test conducted him showed that he had .118 and .117, breath alcohol content, a level that is way above the legal limit.

