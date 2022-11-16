Digicel Guyana launches “Pick and Win” promotion with over $10M in cash and prizes

Kaieteur News – Digicel Guyana launched its Christmas promotion called “PICK AND WIN” yesterday. The promotion is poised to provide handset sales and toy donations in an effort to put smiles on the faces of its customers and children throughout the country this holiday season. The Digital Operator’s Christmas promotion, “PICK and Win,” promises “more prizes to be won” through engaging digital interactions with its customers. The handset sale starts on November 16, 2022 and ends on December 31, 2022, while the PICK AND WIN promotion starts on November 16, 2022 and concludes on January 4, 2023.

So how can one qualify: Prepaid and Postpaid customers must be on a Prime Bundle to participate. Prepaid customers activating any Prime Bundle will earn an instant chance to PICK AND WIN a prize on the day of activation. Using the MyDigicel app, customer can then select one of three boxes for a chance to win digital prizes such as credit, data or a discount on their next Prime Bundle purchase. On Wednesdays, prepaid and postpaid customers on any Prime Bundle will be GUARANTEED a digital or non-digital prize once they participate in the PICK AND WIN offer in the MyDigicel app. The range of non-digital prizes includes laptops, smartphones, tablets and cash prizes of $10,000 and $20,000.

Prepaid customers activating a Prime Bundle or Postpaid customers paying their bills in full and on time will be entered into a grand prize drawing to win one of three fantastic prizes. For Prepaid customers, every day on a Prime Bundle earns you an entry into the grand prize draw. Postpaid customers, once their bills are paid on time and in full, will earn 30 entries into the grand prize draw. Customers can keep track of their entries by dialing *122*4# Five hundred thousand dollars will be awarded to the first-place winner, three hundred thousand dollars will be awarded to the second-place winner, and the third-place winner will receive two hundred thousand dollars. Grand Prize drawing will be held on January 5th 2023.

In addition, Digicel is offering up to 50% off on selected handsets for the Christmas season. Customers can choose from Samsung A037 for only $31,000 and Logic L63 for just $15000. These affordable handsets will allow customers to give that perfect gift to loved ones and keep connected during the holiday season. And that’s not all; with the purchase of one of these handsets, you will receive a FREE monthly prime bundle that gives you 30 entries into the grand prize draw on January 5th. This Christmas, Digicel is definitely giving MORE to its customers! Digicel would like to thank its customers for their support throughout the year and wish their family and loved ones a happy holiday.”

Digicel Group is a total communications and entertainment provider with operations in 31 markets throughout the Caribbean, Central America and Asia Pacific. Digicel also runs a host of community-based initiatives across its markets, including Digicel Foundations in Haiti, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea and Trinidad and Tobago which focus on educational, cultural and social development programs. Visit www.digicelgroup.com for more information.