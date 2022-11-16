Latest update November 16th, 2022 12:59 AM

De price of rum is de same

Nov 16, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Christmas deh around de corner and people getting worried. One man claim how de price of duck is $1200 per lb. But dat gat to be a special duck he getting because dem boys know dat duck selling fuh $800 per lb.

Another man talk how it looking like a bleak Christmas because de price of ham might be $3,000 per lb. De price of foreign turkey might be higher.

Dem housewives worry dat eggs can end up being $100 each. That gan virtually rule out having much cake this Christmas. And dem boys know dat yuh can’t have a Guyanese Christmas without fruit cake, sponge cake and black cake, the latter of which is usually made of fruits cured in rum.

De only thing which nah increase in price is rum. So while we might be able to drink we fill, we might not able to eat as much duck, turkey and ham.

De irony is that even though rum price nah gone up, de price of ginger and sorrel wah people does use fuh mek ginger beer and sorrel drink on de rise. So while Guyanese might be able to afford rum, dem might not be able to afford ginger beer and sorrel drink.

But Guyanese know how fuh mek de most of de holidays. If dem gat to eat chicken instead of turkey, bacon instead of ham, and fish instead of duck, dem gan do dat. And so lang as dem gat plenty rum, Christmas gan still be nice!

Talk half. Leff half!

