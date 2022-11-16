Cops identify bandit’s photo in cellphone dropped after robbery

Latest update November 16th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 16, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A bandit on Saturday, made it easier for the police to catch him, after he dropped his cell phone while escaping from a robbery, at Hope West, Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD). Police were able to unlock the phone and find his photos stored inside the gallery.
The suspected bandit and an accomplice armed with knives, had stormed into a shop at Hope West during the early evening hours, and pounced on two customers.
Security cameras mounted on nearby buildings showed that a dark coloured car had pulled up in front of the shop, and the two suspects exited and ran into the business place.
They reportedly attacked the two men and relieved them of the little cash they had, a cellphone and other personal belongings. One of the victims was wounded in the process. While the bandits were making their escape, a cell phone fell.
According to reports, the bandits did not bother to stop and ran towards their getaway car and escaped. The dropped phone was retrieved by the shop owners. It did not belong to the customers who were robbed. They soon realized that the phone belonged to one of the bandits.
It was handed over to police and detectives were able to find photos of the suspect inside.
Police on the East Coast Demerara are on the lookout for the suspects.
22-year-old TEACHER begging PRESIDENT to waive the taxes GRA put on her for doing a part time job. A message from Glenn Lall.
Nov 16, 2022– Jeffrey becomes first Guyanese to win Radical Caribbean Cup Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Kristian Jeffrey became the first Guyanese to win the Radical Caribbean Cup title after clinching...
Nov 16, 2022
Nov 16, 2022
Nov 16, 2022
Nov 16, 2022
Nov 16, 2022
Kaieteur News – The Guyanese nationality has traits that are not only comical, asinine, dangerous but completely illogical.... more
Kaieteur News – With the rise in oil prices in the 1970s, oil-producing countries were able to transform their fortunes. The... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]