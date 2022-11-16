Athanaze, James top Zones’ batting and bowling lists

2022/23 CG Insurance Super50 Cup…

– Imlach, Motie and Shepherd among top performers

Kaieteur News – Following the conclusion of the Group stage of the CG Insurance Super50 Cup on Monday, Guyana, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados are billed to compete in the semifinals to see who advances to the 2022/23 finale.

Today, T&T Red Force face Barbados Pride, while Guyana Harpy Eagles take on the Jamaica Scorpions, tomorrow, November 16. Both matches will be contested at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

When the Group stage completed, Red Force finished on top of Zone A with 18 points, which they accumulated from four wins, a loss and a no result, in the six matches they’ve played. Guyana finished second on 16 points from four wins and two losses.

Windward Island Volcanoes were third with 12 points after winning three matches and losing the same amount, while Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) had a tough tournament with five losses and a no result, to end on two points.

In Zone B, Jamaica won with 16 points with four wins and two losses while Barbados came second on 14 points with three wins, two losses and a no result. Leeward Islands Hurricanes also had 14 points at the end of the Zone but an inferior net run rate (NRR) caused them to miss the opportunity to advance.

They had three wins, two losses and a no result while the fourth place finisher, West Indies Academy, won once and lost five times to finish on four points.

As far as individual performances go, Alick Athanaze of Windward Islands is the leading run scorer with 292 run from six innings. He has also pegged the highest individual total of 140 with an average of 48.66.

The other batsmen that complete the top five highest scorers list are Pride’s Shai Hope (287), Volcanoes’ Kaveem Hodge (261), Scorpions’ Brandon King (261) and Harpy Eagles’ Tevin Imlach (248), in that order.

Sunil Ambris (236), Keacy Carty (234), Nicholas Pooran (223), Rovman Powell (216) and Jahmar Hamilton (214) are the next five highest scorers, all of whom have played six innings each. However, in the season’s centurion club, Athanaze, Hodge (106*) and Carty (103”) are the only batsmen with membership.

In the bowling department, Hurricanes’ Kofi James has been the most effective with the ball after snagging 14 wickets in five innings. Dennis Bulli occupies the second place spot with 12 wickets from four innings while Guyana’s Gudakesh Motie is third with 11 wickets.

However, since Hurricanes have exited the tournament, opportunities now lie ahead for Bulli and Motie, the closet players to overtake James’ total.

Meanwhile, Romario Shepherd, Hodge, Shannon Gabriel, Yannic Cariah and Nicholson Gordon all have ten wickets each, while Justin Greaves, Akeal Hosein and Jeavor Royal are all tied on nine wickets each.

The finale is scheduled for Saturday, November 19, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.