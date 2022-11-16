Latest update November 16th, 2022 12:59 AM

10 Transport and Harbours staff to travel to India for training on new North West ferry

Nov 16, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Ten employees from the Transport and Harbours Department will be travelling to Kolkata, India in December for training related to a new North West ferry vessel, MV Ma Lisha.

Indian High Commissioner to Guyana H.E. Dr. KJ Srinivasa with employees of the Transport and Harbours Department (Indian High Commission photo)

The ferry is being built by Indian Defense Public Sector Enterprise Garden Reach Ship Builders Ltd. under a Government of India funded 12.77 million Grant/Line of Credit line, a press release by the Indian High Commission said Tuesday.

The selected employees are: Victor Reid, Chief Mechanical Engineer; Cleroy Haywood, Captain; Orson Lindie, Mate; Matthew Burke, Mate; Paul Brotherson, Chief Engineer; Garfield Karl, Second Engineer; Courtney Melville, Ordinary Seaman; Randy October, Ordinary Seaman; Courtney McDonald, Surveyor of Ships; and Collis Bethune, Technician (Electrical). They will be in India from December 3-7, 2022.

During a courtesy call on High Commissioner of India H.E. Dr. KJ Srinivasa, discussions were held on the progress of the project and training/inspection for which the team will be visiting India.

Meanwhile, two representatives of the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd. are currently in Guyana, where they are coordinating final preparatory work for the arrival of the ferry and maintenance after arrival which is expected at the end of January 2023.

The ferry was launched into water in June 2022 by Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill.

The MV Ma Lisha Ocean going ferry will cater to the transportation needs of passengers and cargoes along the riverain and coastal routes of the North Western district of Guyana, fulfilling a long standing demand of the Region.

