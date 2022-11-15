UDFA one Guyana President’s Cup opens

Block 22 edge past Blueberry Hill 4-3 after controversial penalty

Kaieteur News – Block 22 knocked out Blueberry Hill 4-3 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 stalemate when the Upper Demerara Football Association region 10 run One Guyana President’s Cup football championship began Sunday afternoon at the Wisburg Secondary school ground in the mining town of Linden.

Playing the opening fixture Blueberry Hill overcame opening raids by Bock 22 to push ahead through a goal by Isaiah Adams which came in the 15th minute of play.

The Blueberry Hill side held the lead and at one stage could have gone ahead late in the second half but the obvious handled ball by Block 22 went unnoticed by the referee as the linesman raise and then lowered his flag.

Soon after that, against the run of play, Andre Webster would force his way in the box to be fouled by the Blueberry Hill goalkeeper which was punished by the referee as he pointed to the penalty spot.

However, the kick by Webster went to the left upright and as it came out Webster latched on to send the ball past the surprised goalkeeper in the 88th minute.

However, the decision that allowed that goal to count is being questioned as no other player touched the ball but the kicker.

Soon after, regulation ended with the scores 1-1 and extra time failed to separate the two ward teams.

In the penalty shootout Block 22 came out winners by a 4-3 score.