Tyrrell hoping for corporate support to attend Commonwealth Powerlifting C/Chips

– National Junior record holder eyes world record

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – Dominic Tyrrell, the country’s national junior record holder in the squat and deadlift, is hoping to be one of Guyana’s representatives at the Men’s and Women’s Commonwealth Classic Powerlifting and Bench-press Championships in Auckland, New Zealand.

However, Tyrrell will first have to list the hefty cost standing in his way of attending the November 28 – December 4 championship in the Land of the Kiwi.

Tyrell told Kaieteur News that his attempt to secure corporate support has been futile, and with time running out, he’s hoping for a change of tide in his favour.

According to the 22-year-old Tyrrell, the cost currently stands at approximately US$4,000, but as the time draws near it is likely to balloon, hopefully not to the extent of it being impossible to attain.

Tyrrell is one of Guyana’s brightest prospects in powerlifting, an acknowledgement even from the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF), hence his selection to the team that also includes Carlos Petterson, Roger Rogers and Nadina Taharally.

Apart from the pride of representing Guyana, Tyrrell said he aimed to officially shatter the Junior World Record in the 74kg category.

Unofficially, in training, Tyrrell surpassed the world record 679lbs/308kg, with a lift of 690lbs/312.5kg.

“I aim to make the world record official. The world Championship will also allow me to compete with other top juniors, but I can only do that if I attend the championship, so it’s more than just representing Guyana,” Tyrrell said.

Tyrrell is based in Trinidad and Tobago. He added that he has reached out to the corporate community in both the Twin Island Republic and Guyana but has come up empty-handed.

Meanwhile, Rogers, the GLAPF Secretary, when contacted yesterday, updated that they’re working overtime to help all their athletes secure the resources needed to make the trip to New Zealand.

He noted the Federation would’ve also reached out to corporate entities and, for the most part, is hoping for a favourable response.