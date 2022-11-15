Is de Licks not de List wah is de problem

Latest update November 15th, 2022 1:28 AM
Nov 15, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
De Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Fuss was jumbie and migrants was de problem. But dem never seh how with all of dem polling agents wah dem had to every polling station, how jumbie and migrants voted.
But dem want GEEGONE check de List fuh dem fuh see who dead and who migrated. But was it not dem wah claim dat dead and migrated people voted? So dem supposed to have de evidence. And is it not dem and not GEEGONE who supposed to check de list fuh see who name nah supposed to deh on?
Dat is what political parties supposed to do. Dem bin do it juss before the 2020 elections. Dem send people into dem areas fuh see if any dead people deh pun de list. In one case, de a woman wah dem send claim she was from GEEGONE but she could not produce no identification.
So how come now dem want GEEGONE fuh check de list. Dem can do it themselves and get an idea of who dead and who migrated. Dem can object to de dead people name and create a list of dem wah migrated and give dat list to dem polling agents.
But de List is not de problem. It never was. De List nah even finalize yet. So how it gan be a problem. De problem is not de List is de Licks.
In 2016 was licks. In 2018 was more licks. And in 2023 it gan be licks like peas
Talk half. Leff half!
