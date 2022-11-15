Latest update November 15th, 2022 1:28 AM

Husband on the run after killing man seen drinking with his wife

Nov 15, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A Kwakwani, Region 10 man on Sunday last went berserk, killing the male friend of his wife and also seriously injuring the woman. The man had seen the pair together drinking beers.

The ID card of the now deceased

Dead is, 28-year-old truck driver, Joshua Dianid of Kwakwani Staff, Upper Berbice River.

The suspect is a 36-year-old driver of Kwakwani Airstrip. According to Police, the incident happened on Sunday at about 02:10 hrs at Bush Pool, Kwakwani Staff Hill. According to a police report, Ranks of Regional Division #10 visited the scene  approximately 02:20 hrs according to the police report. Enquires disclosed that at 01:45hrs, about 25 minutes prior to the incident, the suspect had seen his 36-year-old wife in the company of the now deceased man, drinking beers.

The suspect then approached and confronted his wife and the now deceased, Joshua Dianid. The confrontation erupted in an argument, which then led to the suspect arming himself with a broken glass bottle and started stabbing both Dianid and his wife. The two injured were then rushed to the Kwakwani Hospital Complex where they were seen by a Doctor. While the suspect’s wife is said to be in a stable condition, Dianid had succumbed to his injuries while being treated. The suspect is yet to be arrested as investigations are continuing.

What You Need Know Today: If y’all can’t understand this, then call me

