Hubert Pedro’s double secures GFA League title for Western Tigers 

Nov 15, 2022

– GDF defeat Santos to take third  

Kaieteur News – It was billed as a match that would have been fought tooth and nail to crown the 2022 senior champions of the Georgetown Football Association (GFA).

GFF President, Wayne Forde hands over the winning trophy to Western Tigers Captain Daniel Wilson in the presence of teammates and officials.

However, that was not the case since the experience of the Western Tigers outshined the youthful exuberance of the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) on their home turf on Sunday.

The match ended 2-1 in favour of Western Tigers, with both goals scored by the ever-dependable Hubert Pedro, striking in each half.

Even a last-gasp effort by GFC in the 70th minute through Daniel Ross could not deny Western Tigers from securing championship glory after many years.

It was a welcome return to the pinnacle of the sport in GFA for the West Ruimveldt-based team and will no doubt lift their confidence ahead of the 2022/2023 GFF season.

For much of the game Western Tigers controlled the flow of the exchanges, even as the GFC countered with runs of their own and showed that they will be a force to reckon with in the new season.

Hubert Pedro after scoring both goals for West Tigers to earn them the GFA title.

Meanwhile, in the third-place match, Benjamin Opara netted a hat-trick to help the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) defeat Santos 4-2.

Opara scored in the 12th, 41st, and 55th minutes, while the other goal was scored by fellow forward Sherwin Caesar (87’).

Santos’ goals were scored by Darron Niles (21′) and Orin Yard in the 78th minute.

