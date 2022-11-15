GKR Ariel, Regal Masters, Regal Legends and 4 R Lioness triumph

Kaieteur News – Guyana Knight Riders Ariel, Regal Masters, Regal Legends and 4 R Lioness triumphed in their respective categories when the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup concluded on Sunday night at the National Stadium.

GKR Ariel beat Name Brand by eight wickets in the Open final. Name Brand batted first and made 143-5. Sasenarine Sukhu made 56 and Ramnarine Judisteer scored 53. Andy Narine took 2-41. GKR Ariel responded with 144-2 in 13.3 overs. Brian Mangar slammed 94 and Shaz Grovesnor made 33.

Regal Masters beat Ariel Masters by nine wickets in the over40 division. Ariel Masters batted first and managed 118 all out in 19.2 overs. Samuel Kingston scored 53, Oslyn Batson 17 and Shawn Hubbard 12. Roy Persaud grabbed 4-24 and Chien Gittens 2-5.

Regal Masters scored 119-1 in 13.1 overs in reply. Gittens struck 43 not out, Khemchandra Dindial made an unbeaten 34 and Patrick Rooplall 31.

Regal Legends beat New York Softball Cricket League by two wickets in the over 50 final. NYSCL batted first and managed 146-7 in 20 overs. Nandalall Doodnauth made 32, while Ken Sanichar made 22 and Tony Fernandes 19 and Ravi Sahadeo 19. Wayne Jones took 3-35.

Regal Legends replied with 147-8 in 19.2 overs. Ramesh Narine scored 47, Rudolph Baker made 33 not out, Jones 18 and Mahendra Hardyal 13 not out.

Ronald Evelyn claimed 3-40 and Nandlall Doodnauth 2-21.

In the female final, 4R Lioness beat Trophy Stall Angels by nine wickets. Trophy Stall batted first and made 100-2 in 12 overs. Alicia Allen made 46 not out while June Ogle scored 30 and T. Smartt 14. 4R Lioness responded with 103-1 in 9.4 overs. Tamika Wilson scored 40 and Amanda DeFreitas 23.

In the Open category, Brian Mangar was named player of the match and MVP. The winning team took a trophy and $600,000 and the runner up a trophy and $50,000.

Gittens was named player of the match, while Patrick Rooplall was the MVP in the over40 category. The winning team took a trophy and $600,000 and the runner up a trophy and $50,000.

Rudolph Baker was the player of the match and Ramesh Narine was the MVP in the over50 division. The winning team took a trophy and $600,000 and the runner up a trophy and $50,000.

Tamika Wilson was the player of the match and June Ogle the MVP in the female division. The winning team received a trophy and $200,000 and the runner up a trophy and $25,000.

Prime Minister, Retired Brigadier Mark Phillips congratulated the teams and thanked the sponsors. The three-day tournament was held in collaboration with the Office of the Prime Minister and the MCYS.