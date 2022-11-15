Cutlass-wielding man chops motorbike, torments parents at Berbice School

Kaieteur News – A cutlass wielding man on Monday entered the Bohemia Primary School located at No. 19 Public Road, East Berbice, Corentyne in a frantic search for a female parent whom he claimed owes him money.

The man’s action has left the children, parents and teachers traumatised. No one was hurt. The man, who is yet to be identified, reportedly waved the cutlass in front of a “worker” at the school before entering the canteen and sending both children and their parents scampering to safety.

According to Rishi Bickram, the person who was stationed at the school’s gate at the time of the incident, he was asked by a parent to “push in the gate”. He enquired why and was told to execute. Shortly thereafter, Bickram said he saw the cutlass wielding man approaching the school’s compound.

“The man fan the cutlass in front of me and I ask he what happen to him and he said move…”. The frightened man, who is employed as a 10-day worker at the school, said he complied and sought refuge. He told reporters that in a bid to find the woman the visibly angry man walked into the school’s canteen where several parents and children were purchasing items.

After he was unable to find the woman he was in search of, the man chopped an electric motorcycle that was parked on the No. 19 Public Road. It is unclear if the motorcycle belonged to the woman he was searching for. The matter was reported to the Police Station but the Police reportedly took approximately 40 minutes to arrive on the scene and the man made good his escape on foot. Kaieteur News understands that the school does not have a security guard. The Head Teacher has reportedly made requests for one to be stationed at the school but approval has not yet been granted by the Regional Administration.

The matter is being investigated.