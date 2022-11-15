Albion hold nerves to defeat Young Warriors in exciting final

BCB/ Ivan Madray Memorial 20/20 tournament- 2022

– Foo named Man of the Finals

Kaieteur News – The Berbice Cricket Board on Saturday last hosted its fourth finals in less than a month as it continues to push ahead with a packed schedule for 2022. Albion Cricket Club held their nerves under the leadership of Jonathan Foo to defeat a stubborn Young Warriors Cricket Club by nine runs to lift the title of the third edition of the BCB/Ivan Madray Memorial 20/20 tournament. It was Albion’s first, First Division title in several years and their first ever grab of the Ivan Madray title.

Playing at the historic Port Mourant ground in overcast condition, Albion won the toss and elected to bat first. They were given an opening stand of 34 in 5.1 overs before Adrian Sukwa fell for 16 to left arm spinner Trevon Stanislaus. Former West Indies opener Sewnarine Chattergoon was joined by Sharaz Ramcharran and together they added eleven before the former was caught behind for 18 as Stanislaus continued to bowl well.

Albion went on to reach 128 for four off the allotted twenty overs with Foo top scoring with an impressive 48 from 35 balls with one boundary and three sixes. Kelvin Umroa supported with an unbeaten 20 and Ramcharran with 14. Stanislaus and Alex Algoo were the best bowlers for Young Warriors with two wickets for 20 and 29 respectively.

Needing to score 129 from 120 balls, Young Warriors were immediately set back when national fast bowler Demetri Cameron dismissed Wahied Edwards for 2 at 8 for 1 in the second over. Former junior player Alex Algoo then threw his wicket for 13 to leave his team 20 for 2 in the fourth over as Cameron struck again. Veterans Sudesh Dhanai and skipper Seon Hetmyer batted confidently to add 27 runs in four overs before a match changing mix up, resulted in the latter been run out by the length of the pitch for ten. Young Warriors were able to reach 76 for 3 before a middle order collapse saw them slide to 91 for 7.

They were eventually dismissed in the 20th over for 119 when Ishwar Singh was run out for an attacking 18. Linden Austin 18 and Dhanai 26 also batted well in the losing chase. The best bowlers for Albion were Ramcharran with 3 for 24 from four overs, Cameron 2 for 23 from 3.3 overs and off spinner Leon Cecil 2 for 10 from two overs.

BCB President Hilbert Foster expressed gratitude to Mr Chandradat Chintamani for his sponsorship of the tournament in memory of his late uncle, who was the third Berbician to play test cricket after John Trim and the legendary Rohan Kanhai. Foster informed the gathering that Madray played two test matches for the West Indies before migrating to England, where he lived until his death in 2009.

The BCB President announced a wide range of developmental programmes and tournaments. Among them would be a knockout 20/20 First Division with a first prize of five hundred thousand dollars. Other projects include primary and secondary schools cricket tournaments along with coaching in all schools. Twenty four junior teams would also receive practice nets from the BCB in an effort to improve the way they train in the afternoon. Foster also hailed Public Relations Officer Jonathan Rampersaud for introducing live stream scoring of all BCB finals so that fans can follow the scores around the world. He also stated that the board is working to have a majority of its finals broadcast live on Youtube in 2023.

Chintamani in remarks hailed the BCB for their excellent organising skills and spoke on the importance of education to the two teams. He announced to loud applause that he would be renewing the sponsorship in 2023.

Albion received the Madray Trophy and one hundred thousand dollars, while, Young Warriors carried home fifty thousand dollars and the runner up trophy. Foo was named Man of the Finals and also received a trophy and cash prize