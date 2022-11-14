Latest update November 14th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Why hasn’t Ogunseye spoken up to clear this issue?

Nov 14, 2022 Letters

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – Kindly allow me to respond to Freddie Kissoon column of 11-12-22 titled “Walter Rodney wanted to violently overthrow President Burnham”I agree with the entire thrust of the article. Freddie is correct in saying that “Roopnaraine and Rodney were extremely close in camaraderie and were the two leaders that planned and shaped the WPA’s activism. He would know far more than Kwayana ever would about WPA’s secret war against Burnham.”

I dare to say that history would record that Rodney did not trust Kwayana, and I made this fact known to the Rodney Commission of Inquiry (RCOI) in a written submission. Rodney must have been very aware that Kwayana was against violence to overthrow Burnham. This was public knowledge. The truth of the matter is Rodney had penetrated the armed forces and was willing to incorporate them in his plans.

Roopnarine was being honest and spoke truthfully about the WPA’s amassing of weapons. This fact was corroborated by Roopnarine’s driver who was a planted police spy and who gave evidence to the RCOI in this regard. What has been the big question left unanswered is why Tacuma Ogunseye has remained silent up to now about Roopnarine’s revelation about the weapons amassment. This is important as the WPA’s exclusive three-man committee members responsible for weaponry was primarily composed of Rodney, Roopnarine and Ogunseye!  Why hasn’t Ogunseye spoken up to clear this issue?

Interestingly, it was an open secret among the Rodney brothers that Rodney’s long-term aim was to merge the WPA and the PPP.  This fact was told to me by Rodney’s younger brother, the late Hubert Rodney. Rodney must have known that Kwayana would have been strongly against a merger and was further reason to distrust him. When Freddie writes that” I believe Mr. Kwayana is a historical figure who distorts historical facts and has done so throughout his writing career” he has hit the nail on the head.

Sincerely,

Sultan Mohamed

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Drivers brought the heat on damp day for racing at South Dakota

Drivers brought the heat on damp day for racing at South Dakota

Nov 14, 2022

– Mark Vieira, Stefan Jeffery flawless on the day  By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – The weather had the final say in what was supposed to be a day of enthralling races at the upgraded...
Read More
Queenstown, Blue Berry Hill secure opening day victory

Queenstown, Blue Berry Hill secure opening day...

Nov 14, 2022

Final four decided in both Divisions

Final four decided in both Divisions

Nov 14, 2022

Kristian Jeffery hunting Radical Caribbean Cup, Takes Pole in Group 4

Kristian Jeffery hunting Radical Caribbean Cup,...

Nov 13, 2022

One Guyana President’s Cup Football tournament kicks off today

One Guyana President’s Cup Football tournament...

Nov 13, 2022

Over 500 athletes and officials expected for IGG

Over 500 athletes and officials expected for IGG

Nov 13, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Listen to Glenn Lall!

    Kaieteur News – One of the latest Tik Tok videos by the publisher of this newspaper is thought-provoking. It subtly... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]