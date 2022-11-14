Why hasn’t Ogunseye spoken up to clear this issue?

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – Kindly allow me to respond to Freddie Kissoon column of 11-12-22 titled “Walter Rodney wanted to violently overthrow President Burnham”. I agree with the entire thrust of the article. Freddie is correct in saying that “Roopnaraine and Rodney were extremely close in camaraderie and were the two leaders that planned and shaped the WPA’s activism. He would know far more than Kwayana ever would about WPA’s secret war against Burnham.”

I dare to say that history would record that Rodney did not trust Kwayana, and I made this fact known to the Rodney Commission of Inquiry (RCOI) in a written submission. Rodney must have been very aware that Kwayana was against violence to overthrow Burnham. This was public knowledge. The truth of the matter is Rodney had penetrated the armed forces and was willing to incorporate them in his plans.

Roopnarine was being honest and spoke truthfully about the WPA’s amassing of weapons. This fact was corroborated by Roopnarine’s driver who was a planted police spy and who gave evidence to the RCOI in this regard. What has been the big question left unanswered is why Tacuma Ogunseye has remained silent up to now about Roopnarine’s revelation about the weapons amassment. This is important as the WPA’s exclusive three-man committee members responsible for weaponry was primarily composed of Rodney, Roopnarine and Ogunseye! Why hasn’t Ogunseye spoken up to clear this issue?

Interestingly, it was an open secret among the Rodney brothers that Rodney’s long-term aim was to merge the WPA and the PPP. This fact was told to me by Rodney’s younger brother, the late Hubert Rodney. Rodney must have known that Kwayana would have been strongly against a merger and was further reason to distrust him. When Freddie writes that” I believe Mr. Kwayana is a historical figure who distorts historical facts and has done so throughout his writing career” he has hit the nail on the head.

Sincerely,

Sultan Mohamed