Latest update November 14th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Toshaos head talks up LCDS at COP27

Nov 14, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – While speaking at the 27th conference of parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) COP27, Chairman of the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Derrick John outlined Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS).

Chairman of the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Derrick John

John joined Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, and hundreds of world leaders at COP27 – which is taking place in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt.

John is the Toshao of Moraikobai and was elected chairman of the NTC in July 2022. As the chair of the NTC, he represents the 20-strong Executive Committee, as well as the more than 200 elected Toshaos from villages across Guyana.

On Friday November 11, the NTC Chair spoke in the Nature Zone of COP27, updating participants on how Guyana’s indigenous peoples and local communities had engaged with national efforts on the LCDS since 2008. John focused in particular on the recent national consultation to produce the LCDS 2030.  At the Nature Zone event, the Chair spoke of the importance of continued involvement by Toshaos, now that the LCDS 2030 has been finalised – highlighting their role in producing the Village Plans. These plans will underpin locally-led efforts for investment in priorities identified by villages themselves, to progress the overall objectives of LCDS 2030.

In August 2022, under John’s chairmanship, the NTC Council passed a resolution in support of the LCDS 2030 and its proposals for sharing the benefits of potential revenues from the sale of carbon credits in the voluntary carbon markets. These proposals are set out in the LCDS 2030 and envisage a dedicated 15 percent of funds for village-led priorities, alongside other programmes to support communities across Guyana which will be managed nationally.

Moreover, John participated in meetings where pledges in support of indigenous peoples were advanced, including the United Kingdom’s pledge which was announced by British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak. In support of these efforts, Minister Bharrat met with UK Minister Lord Zac Goldsmith, to discuss how the UK and Guyana could advance their ongoing partnerships as well as new potential actions coming out of COP27.

The NTC Chair also witnessed the signing of the Guyana-European Union Forestry Partnership, to support trade in sustainable timber products from Guyana’s forest communities – the partnership was signed by Minister Bharrat and European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen.

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Drivers brought the heat on damp day for racing at South Dakota

Drivers brought the heat on damp day for racing at South Dakota

Nov 14, 2022

– Mark Vieira, Stefan Jeffery flawless on the day  By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – The weather had the final say in what was supposed to be a day of enthralling races at the upgraded...
Read More
Queenstown, Blue Berry Hill secure opening day victory

Queenstown, Blue Berry Hill secure opening day...

Nov 14, 2022

Final four decided in both Divisions

Final four decided in both Divisions

Nov 14, 2022

Kristian Jeffery hunting Radical Caribbean Cup, Takes Pole in Group 4

Kristian Jeffery hunting Radical Caribbean Cup,...

Nov 13, 2022

One Guyana President’s Cup Football tournament kicks off today

One Guyana President’s Cup Football tournament...

Nov 13, 2022

Over 500 athletes and officials expected for IGG

Over 500 athletes and officials expected for IGG

Nov 13, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Listen to Glenn Lall!

    Kaieteur News – One of the latest Tik Tok videos by the publisher of this newspaper is thought-provoking. It subtly... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]