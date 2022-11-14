Toshaos head talks up LCDS at COP27

Kaieteur News – While speaking at the 27th conference of parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) COP27, Chairman of the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Derrick John outlined Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS).

John joined Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, and hundreds of world leaders at COP27 – which is taking place in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt.

John is the Toshao of Moraikobai and was elected chairman of the NTC in July 2022. As the chair of the NTC, he represents the 20-strong Executive Committee, as well as the more than 200 elected Toshaos from villages across Guyana.

On Friday November 11, the NTC Chair spoke in the Nature Zone of COP27, updating participants on how Guyana’s indigenous peoples and local communities had engaged with national efforts on the LCDS since 2008. John focused in particular on the recent national consultation to produce the LCDS 2030. At the Nature Zone event, the Chair spoke of the importance of continued involvement by Toshaos, now that the LCDS 2030 has been finalised – highlighting their role in producing the Village Plans. These plans will underpin locally-led efforts for investment in priorities identified by villages themselves, to progress the overall objectives of LCDS 2030.

In August 2022, under John’s chairmanship, the NTC Council passed a resolution in support of the LCDS 2030 and its proposals for sharing the benefits of potential revenues from the sale of carbon credits in the voluntary carbon markets. These proposals are set out in the LCDS 2030 and envisage a dedicated 15 percent of funds for village-led priorities, alongside other programmes to support communities across Guyana which will be managed nationally.

Moreover, John participated in meetings where pledges in support of indigenous peoples were advanced, including the United Kingdom’s pledge which was announced by British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak. In support of these efforts, Minister Bharrat met with UK Minister Lord Zac Goldsmith, to discuss how the UK and Guyana could advance their ongoing partnerships as well as new potential actions coming out of COP27.

The NTC Chair also witnessed the signing of the Guyana-European Union Forestry Partnership, to support trade in sustainable timber products from Guyana’s forest communities – the partnership was signed by Minister Bharrat and European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen.