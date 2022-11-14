Teenage mom pregnant with twins dies at Hospital

Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has recorded another maternal death.

This time, the public hospital has stated in a press release that a 19 -year-old female died while her first twins were stillborn on Sunday. The hospital reported that the mother and her babies are from Region Four – East Bank Demerara,

While GPHC has not provided details of the deaths or medical history of the cases, the hospital has expressed its sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased, and will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time, to render any assistance and information needed.

The GPHC is appealing to the public to respect the confidentiality of the deceased and her family and to allow them to mourn their unfortunate loss peacefully.

The report comes weeks after a Lodge woman and her unborn child died at the GPHC) on October 20, 2022, and then a Mahaica woman and her unborn child died at GPHC on October 29, 2022. Not much information is known about the previous maternal deaths. GPHC said investigations are ongoing into the death of Navita Maraj, the 39-year-old mother of five who died on October 29 last.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of GPHC, Chelauna Providence, confirmed that the hospital was looking into the matter. She revealed that post mortem results had shown that the patient had severe anemia, multiple organ failure and a uterine rupture.

Maraj of Helena Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, died along with her unborn child on Saturday, while she was in labour at GPHC.

The woman was heavily pregnant and reportedly under observation at GPHC, two days before her death. She was reportedly given oxytocin as a method of inducing labour, when she suffered complications and eventually passed.

Her common-law husband, Phillip James, 46, told Kaieteur News he became suspicious after receiving conflicting information about her demise. The man is now seeking answers as to what really transpired.