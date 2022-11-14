Queenstown, Blue Berry Hill secure opening day victory

Latest update November 14th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 14, 2022 Sports
– Matches in inaugural One Guyana President’s Cup to continue this week
Kaieteur News – The inaugural One Guyana President’s Cup tournament kicked off yesterday in Linden, Essequibo and Berbice.
The one-of-a-kind tournament will feature two stages. First, 16 inter-ward teams in each administrative region of Guyana will compete for top honours.
The second stage will see a 25-man squad comprising the best players of each of the 10 Regions selected for a grand battle to decide the victors of the One Guyana President’s Cup on January 1, 2023.
At the Ann Regina Multilateral School Ground in Region 2, Queenstown hammered Saudi 7 – 0, thanks to a hat-trick from Avinash Ramanan.
Ramanan netted his goals in the 60th, 63rd and 85th minute for Queenstown, which also had goals from Mario Walcott (40’, 42’), Rodley Carter (75’) and James (89’) to advance.
In Linden, where the Region 10 zone kicked off at the Wisburg Secondary Ground, only one game was played of the planned double-header.
Fans were treated to an exciting clash between Block 22 and Blueberry Hill, where the two side’s ended regulation levelled on a goal each (1-1).
The match went to kicks from the penalty mark where Block 22 came out winners 4-3.
Matches were played in Region Six with a doubleheader at the Scott School ground in New Amsterdam. Central New Amsterdam played lower Corentyne, while North New Amsterdam took on Canje.
A doubleheader was played at Region five. Paradise battled Number 28 Village and Rosignol came up against Number Five village at the Rosignol Community Centre Ground.
The results for those matches were not known at press time.
Nov 14, 2022– Mark Vieira, Stefan Jeffery flawless on the day By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – The weather had the final say in what was supposed to be a day of enthralling races at the upgraded...
Nov 14, 2022
Nov 14, 2022
Nov 13, 2022
Nov 13, 2022
Nov 13, 2022
Kaieteur News – I have over 50 years in social/political/human rights activism. I have been around academia since I... more
Kaieteur News – One of the latest Tik Tok videos by the publisher of this newspaper is thought-provoking. It subtly... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]