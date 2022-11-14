Queenstown, Blue Berry Hill secure opening day victory

– Matches in inaugural One Guyana President’s Cup to continue this week

Kaieteur News – The inaugural One Guyana President’s Cup tournament kicked off yesterday in Linden, Essequibo and Berbice.

The one-of-a-kind tournament will feature two stages. First, 16 inter-ward teams in each administrative region of Guyana will compete for top honours.

The second stage will see a 25-man squad comprising the best players of each of the 10 Regions selected for a grand battle to decide the victors of the One Guyana President’s Cup on January 1, 2023.

At the Ann Regina Multilateral School Ground in Region 2, Queenstown hammered Saudi 7 – 0, thanks to a hat-trick from Avinash Ramanan.

Ramanan netted his goals in the 60th, 63rd and 85th minute for Queenstown, which also had goals from Mario Walcott (40’, 42’), Rodley Carter (75’) and James (89’) to advance.

In Linden, where the Region 10 zone kicked off at the Wisburg Secondary Ground, only one game was played of the planned double-header.

Fans were treated to an exciting clash between Block 22 and Blueberry Hill, where the two side’s ended regulation levelled on a goal each (1-1).

The match went to kicks from the penalty mark where Block 22 came out winners 4-3.

Matches were played in Region Six with a doubleheader at the Scott School ground in New Amsterdam. Central New Amsterdam played lower Corentyne, while North New Amsterdam took on Canje.

A doubleheader was played at Region five. Paradise battled Number 28 Village and Rosignol came up against Number Five village at the Rosignol Community Centre Ground.

The results for those matches were not known at press time.