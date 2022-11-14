Latest update November 14th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Queenstown, Blue Berry Hill secure opening day victory

Nov 14, 2022 Sports

– Matches in inaugural One Guyana President’s Cup to continue this week

Kaieteur News – The inaugural One Guyana President’s Cup tournament kicked off yesterday in Linden, Essequibo and Berbice.

Part of the action between Queenstown and Saudi at the Anna Regina Multilateral Ground in Essequibo.

The one-of-a-kind tournament will feature two stages. First, 16 inter-ward teams in each administrative region of Guyana will compete for top honours.

The second stage will see a 25-man squad comprising the best players of each of the 10 Regions selected for a grand battle to decide the victors of the One Guyana President’s Cup on January 1, 2023.

At the Ann Regina Multilateral School Ground in Region 2, Queenstown hammered Saudi 7 – 0, thanks to a hat-trick from Avinash Ramanan.

Ramanan netted his goals in the 60th, 63rd and 85th minute for Queenstown, which also had goals from Mario Walcott (40’, 42’), Rodley Carter (75’) and James (89’) to advance.

In Linden, where the Region 10 zone kicked off at the Wisburg Secondary Ground, only one game was played of the planned double-header.

Fans were treated to an exciting clash between Block 22 and Blueberry Hill, where the two side’s ended regulation levelled on a goal each (1-1).

The match went to kicks from the penalty mark where Block 22 came out winners 4-3.

Matches were played in Region Six with a doubleheader at the Scott School ground in New Amsterdam. Central New Amsterdam played lower Corentyne, while North New Amsterdam took on Canje.

A doubleheader was played at Region five. Paradise battled Number 28 Village and Rosignol came up against Number Five village at the Rosignol Community Centre Ground.

The results for those matches were not known at press time.

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Drivers brought the heat on damp day for racing at South Dakota

Drivers brought the heat on damp day for racing at South Dakota

Nov 14, 2022

– Mark Vieira, Stefan Jeffery flawless on the day  By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – The weather had the final say in what was supposed to be a day of enthralling races at the upgraded...
Read More
Queenstown, Blue Berry Hill secure opening day victory

Queenstown, Blue Berry Hill secure opening day...

Nov 14, 2022

Final four decided in both Divisions

Final four decided in both Divisions

Nov 14, 2022

Kristian Jeffery hunting Radical Caribbean Cup, Takes Pole in Group 4

Kristian Jeffery hunting Radical Caribbean Cup,...

Nov 13, 2022

One Guyana President’s Cup Football tournament kicks off today

One Guyana President’s Cup Football tournament...

Nov 13, 2022

Over 500 athletes and officials expected for IGG

Over 500 athletes and officials expected for IGG

Nov 13, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Listen to Glenn Lall!

    Kaieteur News – One of the latest Tik Tok videos by the publisher of this newspaper is thought-provoking. It subtly... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]