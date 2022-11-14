President Ali ‘One Guyana’ plan and his 1000-men programme will make us one people with one destiny

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – As the former Minister of Housing and Tourism, Dr. Ali became the PPPC Presidential candidate not only because he was elected by his party, but also, he had a vision to develop the country, improved the lives of the people, especially the poor, heal the deep-seated racial divide that had plagued the country for more than five decades. One of his primary goals is to unite the people in peace and harmony.

President Dr. Ali, Prime Minister Brigadier Mark Phillips and the cabinet embarked on a meet the people tour across the country to listen to the citizens, learn about their problems and find solutions for them. They met with many individuals, regardless of their ethnicity, party affiliation or whether they had voted for the PPPC or APNU+AFC. He has told the nation that the time has come for us not to see one another as Indo-Guyanese, Afro-Guyanese or Amerindian but as Guyanese. In a recent statement, President Ali has vowed that the government will “destroy” and “bury” race as a political mobilization tool in the country. Likewise, Prime Minister Brigadier Mark Phillips has wisely stated time and again that insularity, petty, reckless and partisan politics have no place in Guyana. He stated clearly that the government will work with everyone in the country, regardless of race or party affiliation to make sure that they benefit from the government programs.

Because of his constant trek to every town, village and district, President Ali has been dubbed the “hands on” or the “on site” president which is a first for Guyana. Truth be told, in some areas of the country, people are saying that they did not support the PPPC, but they liked President Ali’s vision for the country and they believe that he is honest.

Many are of the opinion that President Ali has taken Guyana to new heights never seen before. Today, even with the high cost of living, the country is on the move on many fronts. In the area of housing, more house lots have been given out to the residents and more houses have been built than in the five years of the previous administration. Education and health care have and continued to be expanded and improved and the nation’s infrastructure is being modernized. Not to mention that the government has enlarged the agricultural sector by providing hundreds of thousands of acres of new agricultural land to farmers for rice cultivation, cash crops and dairy farming. However, the most heroic decision by President Ali was to re-open some of the sugar factories shuttered by the Granger led coalition government.

Now we turn to his other major achievements which have grabbed the attention of nation. One of those achievements is his “One Guyana” vision which is to get everyone fully involved in the development of the country and move it from the status of an underdeveloped country to a semi- develop or developing country and finally to a developed nation. Also included in the ‘One Guyana’ initiative is the President’s heartfelt desire to heal the racial dissent which has afflicted the country for more than five decades. It needs to be emphasized that perhaps the boldest of all President Ali’s plans is his 1000-men programme. It is a positive approach to help men and youths accept their responsibility and become not only leaders in society, but also decent, law-abiding and productive citizens. The President has said many times that while each of us is responsible for our own actions, we are also responsible for the well-being of our neighbour. Our own well-being is bound forever to the well-being of everyone. His “One Guyana” initiative and his 1000-men programme are bold plans that will inspire everyone to be involved in the development of the country and become one nation with one destiny.

Regards

Dr. Asquith Rose