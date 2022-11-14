Latest update November 14th, 2022 12:59 AM

Pres Ali hails sacrifice of war heroes

Nov 14, 2022 News

Veterans during Sunday’s Remembrance Day activity

 

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali reflected on the “supreme sacrifices” of fallen Guyanese World War One and World War 2 heroes as they sought peace and freedom.

He said that the world is “forever indebted” to the heroes during his address Sunday morning at the Remembrance Sunday ceremony held at the Georgetown Cenotaph.

President Irfaan Ali about to lay a wreath in memory of the fallen soldiers

The Head of State called on citizens to use the solemn occasion to rededicate themselves to the search for peace everywhere and to renew their commitment to the development and well-being of our beloved country.

The commemorative wreath-laying ceremony commenced with a military parade followed by the Presidential Salute, the last post, two minutes of silence, the sounding of the reveille, prayers and the laying of wreaths at the War Memorial. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces laid the first wreath, followed by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) the Honourable Mark Phillips; Chief-of-Staff of the Guyana Defence Force Brigadier Godfrey Bess; President of the Guyana Veterans Legion, Lt Colonel ( Ret’d) George Gomes; Commissioner of the Guyana Police Force (ag), Clifton Hicken along with the United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch, and other members of the diplomatic corps. Remembrance Sunday is held on the second Sunday of November, while Remembrance Day is observed on November 11 annually by Commonwealth countries to honour those who died in the World Wars. (Office of the President)

 

 

 

 

 

