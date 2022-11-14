Inflation and deflation affecting de Opposition

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De Hay Eff Cee decide dat dem nah contesting de local government elections. Dem claim is de List but dem boys know dat dat is just an excuse. De real reason is inflation and deflation.

De inflation affecting de Hay Eff Cee. Dem tire get puncture since before de 2020 elections. De Pee N Cee did dis dem in de 2018 local elections and dem cork bin duck. Dem do too badly and de writing was on de wall. Dem was likely to get less seats in de parliament if de Coal-a-Shun did win in 2020 general and regional elections.

De Coal-a-Shun did not win. And de Hay Eff Cee get deflated. Dem balloon puncture and dem start to crash land. But de real reason is dat dem lose nuff support and dem know dat dem nah gan do too good in de elections. Dem boys believe dat to avoid embarrassment, dem decide not to compete.

But dem is also victims of inflation. You see it does tek money fuh run an election campaign. And nuff of dem people wah does give dem Opposition parties money complaining how de inflation high and how dem nah mekking as much money as before. Dem claim dem still recovering from de slowdown of de pandemic and so dem nah gat money fuh give away fuuh local government election. So de cost of living nah only affecting dem consumers. It also affecting dem political parties. De AFC is de fuss one fuh raise de white flag.

Talk half. Leff half