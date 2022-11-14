Inflation and deflation affecting de Opposition

Latest update November 14th, 2022 12:59 AM
Nov 14, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – De Hay Eff Cee decide dat dem nah contesting de local government elections. Dem claim is de List but dem boys know dat dat is just an excuse. De real reason is inflation and deflation.
De inflation affecting de Hay Eff Cee. Dem tire get puncture since before de 2020 elections. De Pee N Cee did dis dem in de 2018 local elections and dem cork bin duck. Dem do too badly and de writing was on de wall. Dem was likely to get less seats in de parliament if de Coal-a-Shun did win in 2020 general and regional elections.
De Coal-a-Shun did not win. And de Hay Eff Cee get deflated. Dem balloon puncture and dem start to crash land. But de real reason is dat dem lose nuff support and dem know dat dem nah gan do too good in de elections. Dem boys believe dat to avoid embarrassment, dem decide not to compete.
But dem is also victims of inflation. You see it does tek money fuh run an election campaign. And nuff of dem people wah does give dem Opposition parties money complaining how de inflation high and how dem nah mekking as much money as before. Dem claim dem still recovering from de slowdown of de pandemic and so dem nah gat money fuh give away fuuh local government election. So de cost of living nah only affecting dem consumers. It also affecting dem political parties. De AFC is de fuss one fuh raise de white flag.
Talk half. Leff half
Nov 14, 2022– Mark Vieira, Stefan Jeffery flawless on the day By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – The weather had the final say in what was supposed to be a day of enthralling races at the upgraded...
Nov 14, 2022
Nov 14, 2022
Nov 13, 2022
Nov 13, 2022
Nov 13, 2022
Kaieteur News – I have over 50 years in social/political/human rights activism. I have been around academia since I... more
Kaieteur News – One of the latest Tik Tok videos by the publisher of this newspaper is thought-provoking. It subtly... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]