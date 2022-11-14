Home of teenagers goes up in flames.

Kaieteur News – Three years after losing their mom, two Berbice teenagers now have to deal with another difficult situation. Their home was destroyed completely by fire Saturday night while they were out of the region.

Keiasha Reid, 19 and her 18-year-old sister are now homeless following the blaze that destroyed their Semple Street, Sheet Anchor, East Canje Berbice home. Reid suspects that the fire may be an act of arson, but said she has no issues with anyone.

Reid said that she left with her sister to attend the birthday celebration of their other sibling that lives in Demerara. She added that while there, she got a call around 19:30 hrs the same day to inform her that their house was on fire.

“I suspect somebody went into the house because the lock was tampered with and also the gate because the fire service people say when they reach, the gate was already broken,” she said.

She is pleading with persons to assist them in any way they can, to help them get back to some sort of normalcy during this difficult time.

“Since our mother dead, we ain’t get nobody, we just asking for help, we need lil help.”

Persons willing to assist can do so by contacting the sisters on numbers 659-0789, 332-0065 or 641-4070.