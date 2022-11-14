Green Gibraltar eager to expand spectrum

– to set up unit in Rockstone Village



Kaieteur News – Green Gibraltar Incorporated, the recently established telecommunications operator said, it will be demonstrating its service capabilities by setting up a unit at Rockstone Village, Region 10.

The Government of Guyana (GoG) has made connectivity of the hinterland a key issue, and Green Gibraltar, Inc., in a press release said, it is proud to provide a test unit and believes that it can be a key component in providing connectivity to underserved populations. The company’s aim is to demonstrate how connectivity advances the community in four key areas: medical, education, tourism/commerce and well-being.

According to the company, the unit is completely self-contained and solar powered, with battery backup. It is able to transmit fixed wireless access signals to the surrounding areas. When additional spectrum is issued, a cellular signal can also be broadcast. The unit has been specifically designed for Guyana’s climate and environment.

The company further stated in its release that while it is grateful to the government, it remains eager to receive additional spectrum, in order to fully implement operations.

According to one of the Directors of Green Gibraltar, Jai “Don” Singh, “This is the first step of many, in creating connectivity not only to the Hinterlands, but all of Guyana. We are proud of our partners and associates and all the work that has gone into the upcoming event. I believe in this country, I believe in our people, and for far too long we have had to play second fiddle. The time is now for us to connect Guyana to the future.”

Additionally, fellow director David Mahmalji said, “My early days in Guyana were in the Rupununi in the 90’s. This experience in the hinterlands has shaped my desire to provide modern services to these great people.”

Green Gibraltar Inc. is a 100 percent Guyanese owned company, established in 2019, which is merger of two companies, MHM Holdings, Inc. and Green Gibraltar Inc., led by Guyanese entrepreneurs. The company is resolved to improving the limited and poor-quality cellular service in the country.

According to the company, a formal application was submitted in response to the Telecom Liberalization act. The granting of the license was the first step on the journey to realizing this vision, and after more than two years of hard work and sound investments, the companies assembled an industry leading team of financial and technical partners.

It was stated too that the companies and their partners understand the desire of Guyanese citizens and businesses to have an option to connect with the world in a professional and cost-effective manner.

With the necessary approval and issuance of the license, efforts were focused on the steps necessary to commence operations.