Footballer caught with illegal gun during Futsal competition at Gymnasium

Nov 14, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A local footballer was on Saturday busted with an illegal gun at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue, where quarterfinal matches of the MVP Sports Futsal Tournament were being played.

Local footballer, Jobe Caesar

The footballer was identified as Jobe Caesar, a member of the Bent Street Futsal team that beat Campbellville 6-3 in one of the quarterfinal matches.

According to information reaching Kaieteur News, Caesar had scored a goal to help his team win but did not get a chance to celebrate the victory with teammates at the end of the match. Police were tipped off that he might be carrying an illegal gun and ranks providing security at the tournament were instructed to search him.

The search uncovered the illegal firearm in his possession and he was arrested and taken into custody immediately.

Caesar is no stranger to the law. In 2019, he was sentenced to six months behind bars for assaulting a police officer at Pineapple Street, West Ruimveldt. He was also before the court for damaging his girlfriend’s car and robbing her of a cell-phone at gunpoint.

That case was however dismissed and Caesar was spared after the girlfriend decided not to press charges against him.

 

