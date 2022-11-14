Final four decided in both Divisions

MVP Sports Futsal Tournament…

Kaieteur News – It was another thrilling night of futsal at the National Gymnasium as the semifinalists were decided in both the Men’s and Women’s Divisions of the MVP Sports Futsal Tournament on Saturday.

Wednesday, November 23, has been set as the date the semifinalists collide in the Petra organised event, which will see Fruta Conquerors battle GT Panthers while Police face Tiger Bay, to decide who enters the Women’s finals.

For the Men, Stabroek Ballers and Future Stars will lock horns in the semifinal round as Gold is Money tackle Bent Street, to see which teams are the finalists.

On Saturday, the Women’s Division started the night as GT Panthers were the first to acquire victory when they defeated Avocado Ballers, 4 – 0. Majority of ball possession and doubles from Feona Benjamin (4’, 16’) and Glendy Lewis (6’, 12’) put the victory beyond doubt.

Tiger Bay then defeated Herstelling by the same scoreline (4 – 0) with the same format of goal scorers. Otalia Thompson (7’, 17’) and Nina John (5’, 15’) were responsible for Tiger Bay’s goals.

Fruta Conquerors eased to a 2 – 0 win against GDF with a goal each coming from Jessica Teasdale (17’) and Jalade Trim (7’).

The last female Group stage encounter was won by Police, who defeated Santos 2 – 1. Melina Larson produced a player of the match performance as her quick succession of goals in the seventh and eighth minutes proved too great for the opposition.

Men’s Quarterfinals…

Gold is Money steamrolled Sophia to enter the semifinal round first. The 5 – 1 drubbing saw goals from Darren Benjamin (5’, 7’), Hubert Pedro (17’), Michael Ballack (28’) and Dextroy Adams (15’) for the victorious side while Jermaine Padmore (16’) scored a consolation goal for Sophia.

Bent Street then forcefully got past Campbellville, 6 – 3, thanks to a helmet trick from Deon Alfred (8’, 13’, 25’, 28’), who was supported by Job Caesar (13’) and Clive Nobrega (11’). Campbellville’s scorers were Jamal Codrington (19’), Oziel Small (27’) and Anthony Abrams (16’).

A monumental performance from Future Stars propelled them into the semis with a 7 – 6 win over Sparta.

A fatal five from Tyrese Dennis (2’, 25’,30’, 36’, 38’) left Sparta heartbroken as Jamal Cozier (3’) and Jaleel Hamilton (24’) accounted for the side’s other goals.

Even with Jermaine Junor’s hat-trick (16’, 17’, 30’) along with a goal each from Daren Niles (29’), Gregory Richardson (15’) and Pernel Schultz (38’), it was not enough for Sparta to advance.

Stabroek Ballers were the last team to sign their name on the dotted line after a stunning 7 – 2 triumph over Back Circle.

Hat-tricks from Dorwin George (13’, 15’, 23’) and Dacosta Aboagye (12’, 27’, 28’) with a successful strike from Sean Taylor (30’) blasted away Back Circle’s replies from Simeon Moore (26’) and Jermaine Beckles (24’).

This tournament is supported by Ansa McAl, through their Magnum and Lucozade brands, and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.