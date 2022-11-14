Latest update November 14th, 2022 12:59 AM

Farmer loses home to fire

Nov 14, 2022 News

Kaieteur Newes – A farmer on Sunday returned from his farm to find his house on fire at Aliki Island, Upper Essequibo River, Region Three.

According to information received by Kaieteur News, the man had left his home on Sunday morning to go and tend his farm. When he returned hours later, his house was on fire. There was not much that he could have done to save his property but watch it burn to the ground.

Firefighters are currently in the area conducting the necessary investigations.

More details to follow as investigations continue.

 

 

 

 

