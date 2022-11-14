Drivers brought the heat on damp day for racing at South Dakota

– Mark Vieira, Stefan Jeffery flawless on the day

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – The weather had the final say in what was supposed to be a day of enthralling races at the upgraded South Dakota Circuit.

Nonetheless, the competitors ensured the little racing that was allowed, the fans were treated to the usual thrills and spills at one of the Caribbean’s most historic racing venues.

While the sun kissed the surface of the now 1.6 miles long South Dakota Circuit during the morning hours, allowing for some exciting races, the latter part of yesterday saw an overcast and prolonged drizzle, providing conditions that weren’t conducive for high-level racing.

Yesterday’s races also saw the curtains coming down on the Caribbean Radical Series, where Kristian Jeffery was hoping to be the first Guyanese to lay claim to the title.

He entered the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) Race of Champions 15 points behind Trinidad and Tobago’s Kristian Boodoosingh and had to get an almost perfect day to snatch the title.

However, the former Caribbean champion would now need to wait until next season, since fell seven points short of the title which was won by Boodoosingh.

In the first of three Radical races yesterday, Barbados’ Stuart Maloney took the chequered flag in the eight-lap race in 11 minutes, 21.641 seconds (11:21.641), with Jeffery (11:35.837) finishing 14.196s adrift in fourth place.

Second place went to Suleman Esuf (11:22.189), also of Barbados; Boodoosingh was third (11:28.454).

In the second Radical race, Jeffery had an improved performance, but his third-place finish (14:03.873) saw him coming behind Esuf (14:03.311) and Mark Maloney (14:00.658).

The Radicals were the most-talked-about event yesterday, and Jeffery ensured that he gave the fans a show in the final race of the series.

It was a nail-biting climax as the drivers had a seesaw battle, but when the dust settled, Jeffery came out on top (12:23.382) ahead of Jamaica’s Senna Summerbell (12:24.309) and Boodoosingh (12:24.671).

Over in Group Four, Mark Vieira rolled back the clock and reminded patrons why he’s one of the country’s most recognized racers when he went undefeated in the two races.

Vieira, a former Caribbean Champion, blazed his Mazda RX7 in the first race to win in front of his long-time rival from Barbados, Mark Maloney taking the 8-lap event in a time of eight minutes, 05.37s (8:05.37).

Maloney was second. Another Guyanese, Kevin Jeffery and his ever-dependable Mitsubishi Evo crossed the line third.

Race two saw the drivers crossing the line in the same order, only this time Vieira recorded a 22-second margin of victory.

Stefan Jeffery also had a flawless run in Group 3, winning his first race ahead of Danny Persaud and Vishok Persaud and taking the second by defeating Neil Persaud.

In the final Group 3 race, Stefan Jeffery was too good for Annand Ramchand and Shiraz Roshandin as the two finished in second and third respectively.

Over in Group 2, Shan Seejatan was unstoppable, winning all three races.

The Starlet Cup races split between Ramchand and Rameez Mohamed.

Ramchand took the first race ahead of Mohamed, while in the second race, the positions reversed as the two battled to a fender-to-fender finish in both races.

Matthew Vieira again flexed his dominance in the superbike category, getting the better of his cousin, Stephen Vieira and rival, Kevin Persaud.

The GMR&SC Race of Champions not only culminated activities for motor racing in Guyana for the season but was the last event for racing in the Caribbean.