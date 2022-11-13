Whipped: Savour the Moments, not the Calories

By Renay Sambach

Kaieteur News – Living out her childhood dreams, 28-year-old Christina Rodrigues is whipping it up in the kitchen with her cake and pastry business, ‘Whipped.’

While speaking with The Waterfalls, Rodrigues shared that ever since she was a child, she wanted to be the owner of a bakery.

“I always had a passion for baking and cooking. As a child while kids watched cartoons, I was mostly glued to books and any show that had to do with baking or cooking, so when my aunt was out to pay bills, I would experiment with different recipes,” she said.

The business officially started in 2020, but went public in March 2021, and is co-owned by 30-year-old Alridge Thomas.

‘Whipped’ offers: cheesecake (bake and no bake), banana bread gluten and gluten free, cupcakes, a variety of cakes, brownies; sugar cookies, and pastries.

“Currently, our most popular items on the menu are our banana bread, and our cheesecake with toppings,” the business owner shared.

According to Rodrigues, her business caters for parties, weddings and baby showers. ‘Whipped’ is a home bakery located at Lot 39 Kersaint Park, La Bonne Intention, East Coast Demerara.

However, they have delivery as well as pick up option available to customers. The business is open Monday to Saturday from 09:00hours to 16:00hours. Notably, all orders must be placed at least 48 hours in advance.

Rodrigues shared, “I am 28 years of age, very passionate about baking. I am a data processing operator by profession. I am a very simple person. I appreciate what little I have while maintaining a humble lifestyle. I grew up with my aunt and cousin in the village of Buxton, but I now reside in the village of L.B.I, East Coast Demerara.”

The business owner added that her goal in life is to open a bakery. To this end she said, “I am working diligently to ensure that my goals are met while securing a better life for my family and future generation.”

When asked about her long-term goal Rodrigues responded, “It is to open a bakery and cafe that includes all we offer with a variety of cocktails. It must be where one can expect quality items, as well as healthy and delicious treats; …catering for corporate events…while providing employment for those who have a passion for such talent; …maintaining a reputation for high standards and quality .”

You can contact the business on +1 (592) 658-4417 or visit their Facebook page @whipped or Instagram @Whippedsavour.

