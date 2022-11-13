Kristian Jeffery hunting Radical Caribbean Cup, Takes Pole in Group 4

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – Kristian Jeffery will have a busy today’s Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&S) International Race of Champions, battling his Group Four rivals, while also chasing glory in the Radical Caribbean series.

At yesterday’s qualifying round, behind the wheels of the Mitsubishi Evolution, Kristian Jeffery blazed the new South Dakota Circuit to earn pole position in Group Four.

It certainly wasn’t a walk in the park for the former Caribbean Champion, who clocked the fastest lap, racing to a time of one minute, 29.471 seconds (1:29.471), narrowly eclipsing long-time favourite, Mark Vieira (1:29.686) and his father, Kevin Jeffery (1:38.950).

Over in Group 3, Anand Ramchand will start today in pole after registering 1:43.393. He was 13 seconds faster than Danny Persaud (1:56.461) who will start second on the grid.

Chet Singh, a seasoned campaigner and one of the drivers known for exciting fans, will start ahead in the pole position in Group 2. He ran his machine to the fastest time (1:46.919) of the 11 competitors.

Shan Seejatan (1:46.931), Anand Ramchand (1:48.057), Nasrudeen Mohamed (1:51.332) and Keron Rodrigues (1:53.649) were the other drivers to turn-in impressive times in the qualifiers.

Looking ahead to today’s Starlet Cup, motor racing fans can expect nothing short of fireworks based on yesterday’s qualifiers.

Ramchand (1:41.423) will once again be in pole position in the Starlets. Danny Persaud (1:49.817), Afraz Ali (1:52.474), Shairaz Roshandin (1:53.388) and Ravindra Dharamjit (1:53.939) will make up the top five cars on the grid today to start the Starlet Cup.

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on the Radicals, with the culmination of the Caribbean Radical Series, where Jeffery is hoping to keep the trophy in Guyana.

In the Radical Series, Jeffrey is 15 points behind Trinidad and Tobago’s Kristian Boodoosingh.

Motor racing enthusiasts in Guyana and those gracing these shores for the Ignite Race of Champions will be greeted by an extended South Dakota Circuit.

The South Dakota Circuit now stretches 1.6 miles; the longest in the Caribbean.

With the Bushy Park circuit in Barbados receiving Grade Three certification from the motor racing global-governing body, Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), the GMR&SC had previously stated, that they will aim for Grade Two accreditation, at least, upon the first phase of completion of the new track.

This, according to the GMR&SC, will allow for Formula racing to be accommodated at South Dakota.

According to the FIA, there is 51 Grade Two circuits for a total of 58 layouts as of August 2022.

Circuits holding Grade Two certification may host events involving Automobiles of Groups D (FIA International Formula) and E (Free formula) with a weight/power ratio of between 1 and 2 kg/hp.

Today’s activities will start at 8:00 am with the Lap of Honour, followed by the Sports Tuner cars at 9:00 am.

The GMR&SC are asking fans to take note of the signs and follow all instructions of the track marshals in order to maintain a safe environment at the new facility.